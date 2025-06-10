Lagos Court Jails Nine Chinese Over Cybercrimes

Share

Justice D. E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has convicted and sentenced nine Chinese nationals to one year imprisonment each for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud, following their arrest in a major sting operation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a statement issued by the anti-graft agency on its official X handle, the convicts, identified as LI Dong, Deng Wei Qiang, Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng, Zhao Xiao Hui, Lui Hai Rong, Lui Gang, and Du Ji Feng, were part of a syndicate of 792 alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects apprehended on December 19, 2024.

The EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 charged the nine individuals in February 2025 with one count separate charges of cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

Initially pleading “not guilty,” the defendants reversed their pleas to “guilty” during a court session on June 5, 2025.

The charge stated, “That you, LI Dong, Deng Wei Qiang, Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng, Zhao Xiao Hui, Lui Hai Rong, Lui Gang and Du Ji Feng, sometime in December, 2024 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to commit an offence to wit: cause to be accessed computer system used for the purpose of destabilising and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) and punishable under Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015.”

Prosecution counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa, urged the court to convict and sentence them accordingly, a request supported by the defence counsel.

Justice Osiagor subsequently sentenced each defendant to one year in prison, effective from their arrest date of December 10, 2025, and imposed a fine of N1,000,000 on each.

The court further ordered that the convicts be repatriated to their country of origin within seven days of completing their sentences, as directed to the Comptroller General of Immigration.

Additionally, mobile phones, computers, laptops, and routers seized during the EFCC’s “Eagle Flush Operation” were forfeited to the Federal Government.

