Lagos Court Grants Interim Injunction Over Disputed Okun-Ajah Land

A High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an interim injunction restraining several individuals from trespassing on a disputed parcel of land located in Okun-Ajah, within Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The order was issued in Suit No. LD/5967LM/2026 between Winhomes Estate Global Services Ltd, acting for itself and on behalf of purchasers of Winhomes Estate land at Okun-Ajah, alongside Engr. Mrs. Ifeoma Okengwu as applicants, against 10 respondents including Richard Nwanna, Charles Mba, Sola Dada, Olusesan Odeyingbo, Ikenna Obidike, Jeffrey Agbim, Dunu Ejikeme, Chukwuelotem Okafor, Valentine Ifeanyi Anyachukwu, and other unidentified persons.

The court order, issued by Justice O.A. Akinlade followed an ex-parte motion filed by the applicants, restrains the respondents, their agents, servants, or associates from entering or interfering with the land pending further legal proceedings.

According to court documents, the land in dispute measures 18.838 hectares and is situated at OkunAjah. It is covered by Survey Plan No. BOM/3538/001B/2024/LA/ TOPO, drawn by Bomtrack Nigeria Ltd., and backed by a Certificate of Occupancy dated December 1, 2006.

The application was supported by an affidavit sworn by Abdullahi Mohammed, a litigation clerk in the law firm of Bolanle Olugbani & Co., representing the applicants.

The affidavit and an accompanying affidavit of urgency were filed at the Lagos State High Court Registry on February 6, 2026.

After hearing submissions from the applicants’ counsel, Bolanle Olugbani, the court granted the interim injunction and directed the applicants to comply with the Pre-Action Protocol under the Lagos State High Court Practice Direction No. 2 of 2019.

The court further ordered the applicants to file and serve all necessary legal processes, including originating processes, on the respondents within 14 days starting from March 9, 2026. The interim order will automatically lapse after the 14-day period if the applicants fail to comply with the directive.