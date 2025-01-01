Lagos Countdown 2025: Wizkid, Burna Boy, Others Lead Electrifying Performances 

Share

The iconic Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos came alive on Tuesday night as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and other Nigerian A-list artists delivered electrifying performances during the Greater Lagos Countdown to usher in the New Year.

The event, organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, provided a spectacular night of music, celebration, and unity.

Thousands of fans gathered to witness the star-studded lineup, which includes Olamide, Niniola, Adewale Ayuba, Runtown, BNXN, 9ice, Seyi Vibez, and many others.

The annual celebration served as a unifying platform for people from all walks of life, highlighting Lagos’s cultural vibrancy and love for music.

Wizkid, renowned for his magnetic stage presence, had the crowd singing along to his hit tracks, while Burna Boy brought his signature energy and passion to the stage, captivating the audience with a fiery performance.

Tiwa Savage, dubbed the Queen of Afrobeats, mesmerized the crowd with her sultry vocals and energetic dance moves, while Niniola wowed fans with her powerful and emotive delivery.

Fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba thrilled the audience with nostalgic renditions of his classics, including “Ejo” and “Ijo Fuji.” Similarly, 9ice brought back the vibes of his “Alapomeji” era, leaving fans in awe.

A heartwarming highlight of the event was when renowned comedian and host Gbenga Adeyinka taught Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu the trending “Oblee” dance moves, adding a touch of humour and fun to the evening.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to Lagosians for their resilience and unity throughout 2024.

“It is indeed another honour to be here at the Tafawa Balewa Square for the countdown from 2024 to 2025,” he said.

“Last year, we were all together, and this year, it’s even bigger, better, and brighter.

“This outgoing year was one of tremendous opportunities for the young, and you have shown true resilience that makes you true Lagosians. Together, we can succeed.”

The Greater Lagos Countdown 2025 concluded with a dazzling display of fireworks, signalling hope and optimism for the year ahead.

It was a night to remember, as Lagosians celebrated in style, embracing the energy, culture, and community spirit that define the city.

