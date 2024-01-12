Lagos Council to Empower Youths On Foreign Agriculture Training

Mr Wasiu Adesina, Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State, has promised to sponsor no fewer than 50 youths on agricultural trainings in different countries. Adesina told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikorodu, Lagos that the trip would be in batches to understudy different production processes and modern techniques in farming. According to the council boss, the training will bring a lot of positive benefits to the local government, Lagos State and the nation at large.

“My administration is committed to youth empowerment, education, health and infrastructural development. “This year, my administration will sponsor 50 youths including councilors and supervisors to foreign countries to understudy modern techniques in agriculture. “They will come back and impart the knowledge on other youths, so they can begin careers in Agriculture and be employers of labour. “It is only in doing this that our youths will escape the scourge of criminality.

“Training and job creation is a huge impetus for our administration to continue to sponsor youths on oversea training,’’ Adesina said. He stressed that his administration had taken upon itself the responsibility of sponsoring youths abroad, so that they could impart the knowledge gained on others and make them self-reliant. The council boss said that selection of beneficiaries would be based on their performance after they might have undergone rigorous screening by stakeholders and All Progressive Congress (APC) party leaders in the area.

The chairman urged residents to support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and policies, adding that the president’s policies were to correct microeconomics distortion and make the na- tion better. Adesina highlighted some of his administration’s achievement in 2023 to include construction of some link roads, establishment of computer units to train teachers and students of primary schools.

He said that his administration distributed free 3kg cylinder filled with gas to 1, 000 households, constructed boreholes in all the wards, distributed free GCE and JAMB forms to students seeking admission into tertiary institutions. The chairman added that his administration had also embarked on surfacing of major roads, complete rehabilitation of primary healthcare building and provision of drugs in Agura community among other interventions.