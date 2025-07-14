The Labour Party has described last Saturday’s Local Government election in Lagos State as a farce, mockery of electoral process.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats except one councillorship seat won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Labour Party in a statement by the spokesperson of the acting National Chairman Ken Asogwa, said the APC is “allergic to democratic principles and due process.”

According to the Labour Party, “the brazen self-allocation of all 57 council chairmanship seats and 375 out of 376 councillorship positions to the APC is not only shameless, it is unprecedented in Nigeria’s electoral history.”

It called on Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to immediately cancel the result of the election and organise a fresh, transparent process that reflects the genuine will of the people.

“The sham that occurred on Saturday is a clear red flag, a troubling pointer to what the 2027 general elections may look like if this pattern is not disrupted. Every true democrat in Nigeria should be alarmed,” the party said.

Labour Party said reports from its agents across Lagos State “indicate that in most polling units, ballot boxes were already stuffed with pre-thumb printed ballot papers before voting even commenced.”

The party warned that Lagos, which is known as the Centre of Excellence, should not be reduced to a theatre of electoral absurdity.

“As a microcosm of Nigeria, what happens in Lagos has ripple effects across the federation,” it added.

The party however called on its supporters across Lagos to remain calm and law-abiding in the face of this monumental provocation.