Lagos Council Chair Slumps At APC Stakeholders’ Meeting, Hospitalised

Share

The Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Lagos State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kolade Alabi, collapsed abruptly yesterday while addressing attendees at an All-Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Ikeja.

The incident sent bewilderment through the gathering at the party’s secretariat, prompting immediate emergency intervention.

Eyewitnesses reported that Alabi, a prominent figure in Lagos politics, was delivering remarks at the high-profile meeting when he suddenly slumped.

Party members and officials Court Symbol rushed to his aid, administering first aid before an ambulance arrived to transport him to an undisclosed hospital for urgent medical attention.

Sources confirmed he regained consciousness shortly after the collapse and was stabilised before being rushed away.

The cause of the incident remains unclear, though speculation about exhaustion or underlying health conditions has surfaced.

Alabi’s dual roles as both a council chairman and ALGON state chairman place him at the forefront of local governance and political coordination, roles often accompanied by intense demands.

The APC stakeholders’ meeting, intended to strategise ahead of upcoming elections, was temporarily disrupted, but later resumed.

Attendees described the atmosphere as tense following the incident, with many expressing concerns for Alabi’s well-being.

A party official, speaking anonymously, stated, “We are praying for his swift recovery. He is a dedicated leader, and his health is our priority now.” As of press time, no official statement has been released by the APC or Alabi’s family regarding his condition.

However, associates close to the chairman assured the public that he is receiving “the best possible care” and urged against speculation.

Alabi, known for his active engagement in community development and party affairs, has been a key player in recent APC campaigns.

Share