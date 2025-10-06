New Telegraph

October 6, 2025
Lagos Council Boss Facilitates Release Of 5 Inmates From Badagry Prison

Chairman, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Hunpe, has facilitated the release of five inmates from the Badagry Correctional Centre. Chief Press Secretary to the chairman, Mr Augustine Kriko, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Badagry.

According to Hunpe, the release of the inmates of Wednesday is part of the council activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary. The chairman said their freedom followed recommendations of a threeman committee set up by him, after receiving reports about their predicament.

“The three-man committee includes Chief Security Adviser to the chairman, CSP Johnson Adagba; the Council’s Legal Officer, Olubode Savage; and my Private Secretary, Dr Sewedo Samuel. “The five inmates, three indigenes of Badagry Local Government and two from other areas were sentenced for various offences with options of fine ranging from N200,000 to N250,000, which they were unable to meet.

“Acting on the facility’s report, I mandated a committee to conduct detailed background checks and pay unscheduled visits to assess their conduct. “After weeks of monitoring, the committee confirmed that the inmates had genuinely reformed, supported by strong evidence of good behaviour.

