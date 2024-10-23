Lagos Could Face Submersion Due To Climate Change – Deputy Gov

Share

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has raised concerns that the state could face severe flooding and submersion if appropriate actions are not taken to address climate change.

He made these remarks during a Strategic Stakeholders Meeting held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Dr Hamzat highlighted that Lagos is particularly vulnerable due to its geographical position, population density, and limited land space.

He emphasized, “Lagos State, because of our geography, because of our population, because of our size, we are 22 million, we occupy less than 0.38% of Nigeria’s land mass, and we are responsible for 10% of the people.”

He pointed out that the state has a 180-kilometre shoreline, making it especially susceptible to rising sea levels.

Comparing Lagos to other major cities like the UK and New York City, where residents are already relocating due to climate impacts, Dr Hamzat stressed the need for better land management and strategic planning to mitigate these risks.

He also mentioned that New York City has paused approval for high-rise buildings due to concerns about the city sinking from the weight of existing structures.

Dr Hamzat identified climate change, rising sea levels, and extreme heat as the key threats to Lagos.

He warned that without a shift in priorities over the next 20–25 years, the state’s future could be in jeopardy.

He also called on legal and judicial stakeholders to recognize the urgency of these issues when making decisions affecting land use and urban planning.

