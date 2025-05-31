Lagos Continental’s Soho Restaurant: A Culinary Journey Through Authentic Asian Food Culture

Share

There’s a quiet revolution happening on the culinary scene in Lagos – and its epicentre is Soho Restaurant at the iconic Lagos Continental Hotel. Behind its graceful doors lies a rare and authentic taste of Asia, led by none other than Master Chef Chua; a name synonymous with excellence in Chinese cuisine in Nigeria.

A fixture at the local Lagos markets, Chef Chua is renowned not only for his culinary artistry but also for his deep respect for ingredients. Every week, he walks the vibrant stalls himself, selecting the freshest seafood, hand-picked vegetables, and the finest cuts; always with an intuitive eye honed over decades for the best. From there, the magic unfolds with carefully sourced Chinese herbs and spices flown in directly from Asia to ensure that every dish remains true to its roots.

“For me, it starts with quality,” said Chua. “Our guests deserve nothing less than the real thing; fresh, vibrant, balanced, and cooked with care,” he added.

Chua personally tastes every dish that leaves his kitchen, working shoulder to shoulder with his small but passionate Nigerian brigade. This rare blend of East-meets-West camaraderie has created not only an award-winning kitchen but a culinary family, one that welcomes every guest into the heart of their craft.

In response to overwhelming demand, Soho is extending its operation hours to include weekends and public holidays for guests to dine during lunch hours.

Guests can now experience the full range of Soho’s celebrated menu every weekend in an environment made perfect for a languid afternoon celebration, a milestone birthday, a sophisticated business lunch, or a laid-back date with unforgettable cuisine.

Whether you’re seeking to impress a client, toast to success, or simply wind down after a long week, Soho provides the perfect backdrop; refined, welcoming, and steeped in the sensual pleasures of truly authentic Chinese dining. Each plate, whether Szechuan-spiced or delicately Cantonese, is a vibrant story told through spice, texture, and tradition.

From its elegant interiors inspired by the rich aesthetics of Asia, to the chef-to-guest interactions that invite diners into the culinary journey, Soho is open for dinner on working days, weekends and holidays for lunch.

Come hungry. Leave transformed is the catch phrase.

