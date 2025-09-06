Lagos Continental: Top Notch For Promotion Of Wellness Tourism

Wellness tourism has in the last couple of decades gained traction as an independent arm of tourism, with many distinct organisations and individuals, including destinations, now paying full attention to this segment.

What has even made this segment more attractive is the fact of changing life style as wellness tourism directly impacts life style as many tourists and individuals are now beginning to pay more attention to their health by adopting modified life style and seeking those elements that would improve the quality of their life style.

It is in this regard that wellness tourism comes into the mix in the development and promotion of destinations, especially hospitality outfits. Lagos Continental Hotel, which is one of the leading hospitality outfits in Nigeria, knows the importance of this too well and has positioned itself as a top notch wellness destination.

The Gymnasium and Fitness Centre of the hotel is a must-visit attraction for both resident and non-resident guests. On this particular weekend, this reporter, spent quality time at the gym to sample its facilities and operations.

It was an immersive experience and a discovery of sorts as one was taken on a wellness journey of over 30 minutes, with well-structured and programmed activities by one of the hotel’s gym and fitness instructors, Joseph Akpereta, a certified professional in the fitness world.

As a first time visitor, you are overwhelmed by the setting, which comes across as very serene, attractive and well-structured into various sections for ease of movement and routines by the users.

It is equipped to the hilt with different specialised fitness equipment from Techno Essential, which is the world best and leading equipment provider in the fitness world.

‘‘I am a professional in the fitness world and my job is to make sure that my guests are comfortable,’’ disclosed Akpereta, as we exchanged pleasantries on the fateful morning at the gym.

‘‘I give guests basic training physical and health wise and I also try to provide tips on food intake for them, like what they should eat at different timing to enhance good health status and nutrition,’’ he disclosed further of what his remit entails and the routines for visitors to the gym.

On this morning, he conducted a physical routine that he described as, ‘‘more of circuit training. It is giving a lot of programmes to many persons, achieving more programmes under a short duration of time.

‘‘It is one programme that is actually aimed at achieving uniformity, which enhances great performance by a larger number of persons.’’

Probed further by his inquisitive guest, he said, ‘‘our responsibility is to guide you through the journey and recommend the exact time duration.’’

Speaking further on the offerings of the gym, he said, ‘‘we have one of the best state of – the – art facilities in Africa, and of world class standard.’’

Some of the facilities include; Stepper board, which he said many gyms don’t have; mountain climbing machines, treadmills, electrical bikes, and rolling machines. Besides, there is also a dedicated weight section as well as its offers boxing routines by professionals for those interested in the sport.

The serene environment, colourful and inviting ambiance of the gym, he noted are some of the elements that make it a unique closet to explore wellness offerings. ‘‘There are so many things that make this gym more special, we have standards and procedures and such procedures entail you being properly dressed, use of good clothes and we ensure that every guest maintains such standards,’’ he added.

He encourages people to take wellness as a journey, saying, ‘‘my advice is that the fitness journey does not start one day and end one day. It is a continuous life style, so stay within the fitness terrain and no journey is complete without coming to the Lagos Continental gym.’’

His parting shot was, ‘‘I will always recommend Lagos Continental.’’

For the gym, which caters for both residents and walk-in- guests, the operation hours are 24 hours for in-house guests, daily, with instructors available between the hours of 7am and 9.30pm. Outdoor services are also on the bill between the hours of 6.30am and 9.30pm daily.

Cuthberga Onuoha, Director of Rooms for Lagos Continental, further amplified the uniqueness of the hotel’s wellness offerings during an interactive session later in the day.

‘‘Wellness and fitness is very important for our guests because everybody now feels that they have to take good care of themselves as wellness and fitness have become very essential to every traveller,’’ she stated.

Given this development, ‘‘at Lagos Continental we are striving to make sure that our guests’ fitness goals are met while they are here. You can see for sure that our gym is well-equipped with Techno Essential equipment because they are the world provider of equipment when it comes to wellness and fitness,’’ disclosed Onuoha.

‘‘All our gym equipment are brand new and imported through techno gym. Presently, we have our professionals that have intense knowledge and experience to guide and train all our guests in achieving their goals,’’ she added.

For the Director of Rooms, part of the unique offerings of the hotel, is that, ‘‘we also try to create tailor-made goals to meet individual needs. We have also opened up our gym to non-resident guests as well. We have become a one-stop fitness centre especially for people around.’’

She disclosed that the hotel has a membership club, which is fully over-subscribed, with over 250 members and still counting.

One of the attractions for the Lagos Continental Fitness Centre, besides its rich ambiance and world class facilities, she noted, ‘‘is because we go the extra mile not only by providing the equipment for people to train but we provide the platform for them to be catered for while they are here.

‘‘Fitness has become essential to Lagos Continental guests, both those staying with us and those that are external.’’

The reason for the traction, she said is because the hotel management has become intentional about wellness offering, knowing that it is an enriching and aspirational life style for many people now.

‘‘We have always had wellness and fitness as part of our guests’ journey but now we are more intentional about it. What we intend to achieve is to ensure that guests don’t stop their life style while they are here with us,’’ explained Onuoha.

Adding, ‘‘so we are creating a platform for them to continue with their normal life style and makes it comfortable for them and then they choose to come to us over and over again.

‘‘The gym even keep them longer here because most times when they see our gym, the setting and the equipment, they are amazed and overwhelmed by it because they don’t find such elsewhere.

‘‘Our motive is to make sure that our guests don’t stop their life style while they are here.’’

To achieve this goal, she disclosed that guests are acquainted with the offerings of the gym from the point of check in and that at regular intervals different activities are organised for the benefits of the guests especially on weekends when such activities as aerobatics are organised and guests are invited to partake in it.

The Group General Manager of Continental Hotel Group, Karl Hala capped it all by stressing on the importance of wellness and the concerted efforts of the hotel to make its gym and fitness centre a priority point for guests.

This, he said the hotel tries to achieve by leveraging one of its strongest assets: its people, noting that the gym is managed by the best coaches and trainers.

This is because of the realisation that wellness and fitness is now part of an appealing life style and the hotel goal is to be at the forefront of promoting it because the hotel is heavy on hi-tech, and personnel, with the underlining factor of making people happy with its products and the manner that the products are delivered.

He concluded by stressing that wellness and fitness promotes one’s mental, relationship and professional health.

So, go for it.