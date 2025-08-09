Lagos Continental Hotel: Your Home for Fine Dining

Besides its many allureing and luxury offerings, one of the strongest unique selling points and attractions of Lagos Continental Hotel is it focus on fine dining, with its many dining options that any guest, foodie as well those with high palate taste bud and eye for the best gastronomy treats in Lagos, should visit and explore.

It is an immersive culinary experience that you are treated to with the different dining options, as you are spoilt for choice. What is more interesting and appealing is that besides its all–day restaurant, there are other outlets within the hotel, which is a 23-floor affair, and majestically designed architectural masterpiece, that offer a blend of savoury culinary treats that you find irresistible.

The Executive Chef of the hotel, Chef Ernst Lothar Frank, a German-born executive chef, understands perfectly well the place of good food in the composition of a hotel hence he spares no effort in elevating the hotel’s food and beverage offerings to the greatest height as the most appealing offerings.

‘‘It is the food and beverage that make the hotel; most of the times when you discuss about the hotel, what makes the different between one luxury hotel and the other is certainly the people and the F/B department, which give it a kind of excitement,’’ he noted.

Besides just treating you to good culinary treats, one reason there is emphasis on food, is because food and beverage contribute immensely to the revenue of the hotel. ‘‘So, F/B department is very important to drive the hotel,’’ added the chef.

Chef Frank has his work cut out as aside transforming the food culture of the hotel, he is also focused on attracting walk-in-guests to dine at the hotel. ‘‘One of the challenges for the hotel is bringing people from outside because they are reluctant. We want to make it easier for the people by creating different outlets for them,’’ he said.

So when next you think of fine dining, your destination should be Lagos Continental Hotel where you are spoilt for options; ranging from Sugar 52, Ekaabo, Milano, Soho Restaurant, Sport Café, Milan Bar, Milano Private Dining, to Lobby Café.

One of its signature offerings is the Sunday Brunch, which serves off between 12noon and 4pm. The atmosphere is always colourful, fun filled and exciting. You are treated to delightsome culinary offers and spoilt for choice.

Soho Restaurant

It is the hotel’s signature Chinese restaurant, where guests are transported literarily to China for a great treat and time out with its food culture. It opens daily between the hours of 6pm and 10pm. Each day offers new culinary proposition, where Chef Chua, a Chinese chef, holds sway alongside his team that are heavy on professional and personal touch to make your dining experience an immersive one.

It is an award winning Chinese restaurant, which Chef Frank and his team look to make a stand out restaurant in the city of Lagos. What that means is that you don’t have to be an in-house guest of the hotel to patronise it as walk-in-guests are welcomed to the top of mind Chinese restaurant in the city of Lagos, which happens to be located in Lagos Continental Hotel.

You are sure to also enjoy a private and business dining here on request.

Ekaabo

It is an all-day restaurant, the most popular and commonly patronised by all guests of the hotel. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served here. The setting and mood are inviting and colourful, with its rich spread and presentation of foods from basically all corners of the earth; ranging from Nigeria, Africa, continental, to Eastern, Indian and Arabic flavours.

It is an ideal setting for individuals, families, groups, business luncheons and celebration of special occasions such as birthday and wedding anniversaries.