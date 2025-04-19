Lagos Continental Hotel Refreshes Leisure Offerings As Its Rebrands Sugar 52 Rooftop Bar

Share

The setting was a perfect one for the occasion, with the weather clement. It was at the cool of the evening on this Friday (April 11, 2025). The venue was Sugar 52 Rooftop Bar situated at the open terrace (Fifth floor) of Lagos Continental Hotel, Victory Island, Lagos.

The event was the re-branding of Sugar 52, one of the premium entertainment spots of the hotel, with high-end setting and offerings. It is a perfect setting for chilling, feeling the vibes and enjoying night time out. It is no wonder then that the hotel has Christened the outlet as ‘chill-lax,’ a place where you come to simply, ‘chill out and relax,’ with friends, families, business partners or just by yourself alone. Everything that may interest you are just at your beck and call.

On this night the place worn a new look, with all the furnishing brand new, the swimming pool, not just only looking placid but also inviting, with the light and moonlight playing on it. The setting was quite perfect and attractive for the night, with the stars shining and the moon light adding colours to the occasion as the night unfolded.

The General Manager, Christoph Schleissing, led the charge on the night, with his team members, all looking good and colourfully adorned, primed and set for the occasion. Their smiles and personal touch all through the night made the difference, making it easier for the guests to feel homely, welcomed and relaxed. They all dotting on you and ensuring that whatever you needed for the night are within reach and promptly delivered in style.

Besides the setting featuring all brand new fittings, the different offerings for the night were also brand new, especially the menu, a fusion of sorts, with most of them imported for the event in order to give the guest a perfect and immersive experience.

The fusion was both continental and Africa as well as Nigeria. For instance, Asian flavour was brought in with Sushi and an Egyptian chef in charge, while the barbecue was quite diverse, a mix of steak meat; South African flavoured, with a mix of chicken and suya meat; Nigerian flavoured, all blended to enrich your taste bud and palate.

The night was spiced with good dose of entertainment, with the DJ and his team at the console enlivening the mood with good sound, a mix of the old and new sounds swirling the atmosphere and keeping the guests in the mood to savour the perfect night.

The ambiance of the night was quite colourful and exciting, with a lot to eat and drink, as the hotel GM and his team ensured that there was no dull moment. The atmosphere too, with the panoramic view that the open terrace afforded plus the airy and breezy nature of the setting having a cooling effect on the entire setting.

It is safe to say that Sugar 52 has announced it coming back on the scene with a bang. Guests, both in-house and walk-in, now have another premium spot in the hotel to ‘chill-lax.’ This perfectly complements Oriki and the Sport Cafe on the same fifth floor. Guests can easily move in between the two spots as it was on this night to savour the rich and magic offerings of the hotel.

Elated by the re-branded outlet and the prospect for the hotel, as it has now not only boosted but elevated the standing of the hotel as a prime home for high-end time out and night life has just been taken to a new height, the hotel GM described Sugar 52 as, ‘‘absolutely fabulous.’’

He said further that guests should look forward to a swell time during the weekends, spanning Fridays to Sundays, saying, ‘‘I think it is really a place to be as it boasts a very relaxing ambience,’’ adding, ‘‘we are a company with very strong belief and value.’’

For Chef Ernst-Lothar Frank, Sugar 52 offers another avenue for the hotel to treat guests to good food and drink in a very colourful and attractive setting. Saying, ‘‘the re-branding has brought it to another level; from the setting, fittings to the entertainment.

‘‘It offers fine dining experience for the in-house guests, with good food and drink. You don’t have to leave the hotel to elsewhere.’’

