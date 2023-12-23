Lagos Continental Hotel Clinches Hosting Rights For Hotel Managers Conference 2024

With sights on having an eventful and successful outing next year, organizers of the yearly Hotel Managers Conference and Awards, To- jum Hospitality, have announced Lagos Continental Hotel as the host venue for the 2024 edition of the conference scheduled to hold in Lagos. Speaking on this development, the Convener of the hospitality event, which is in its sixth, Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, disclosed that the choice of the hotel was strategic and mean to propel the event to greater heights as its looks to more outfits and stakeholders in the hospitality market signed up for the event.

Sunday disclosed that, “Lagos Continental Hotel won the Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria Award in 2023, hence it is very suitable for Hotel Managers Conference 2024 as we prepare to host hoteliers from countries all over Africa and beyond. “The Hotel has the best facilities and it is situated right in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos. Participants would be exposed to modern hospitality by attending the conference.” The theme for the event was also revealed by Sunday, noting that, Innovative Strategies: Nurturing Resilience and Excellence in Guest Experience in African Hospitality, has been chosen as the theme scheduled to hold between July 13 and 14, 2024.

“Innovative Strategies: Nurturing Resilience and Excellence in Guest Experience in African Hospitality was strategically chosen for this era in African hospitality because of its implications towards transforming guests experiences and enhancing results in the industry on the continent,” he noted. This is as he stressed that, “In the dynamic landscape of hospitality, innovation becomes the cornerstone for fostering resilience and achieving excellence in guest experience. This conference will unravel groundbreaking strategies that go beyond conventional approaches.

“From harnessing cutting-edge technologies to cultivating a resilient mindset, attendees will explore how innovation becomes the catalyst for elevating guest experiences to unprecedented levels. ‘‘Through real world case studies and interactive discussions, participants will gain actionable insights to navigate challenges, adapt to ever changing guest expectations, and emerge as trailblazers in the pursuit of service excellence within the hospitality industry.”

Disclosing that the event has been designed in such a way to enrich participants, made a clarion call for hoteliers and other stakeholders in the value chain to be part of the gathering next year. “Join us as we delve into the forefront of innovation, cultivating an environment where resilience and excellence converge to shape the future of guest experiences,’’ he called. Adding, “The annual Hotel Managers Conference is a gathering you should not miss.

Whenever we gather, we generate so much spark that could last for a year and even more. It is our Retreat and a lot of people discover themselves right in the conference. “The level of networking here is priceless. Ask people that have attended at least once. Expand your circle. Enrich your mind. Build more Capacity. Connect to Industry Leaders… Plan to attend HMC 2024 in Lagos.