Lagos: Commuters Stranded In Cele Bus-Stop Accident

Several commuters traveling along the Mile Two-Oshodi Expressway on Saturday were left stranded in heavy gridlock, with some resorting to trekking, following an accident at Cele Bus Stop, Lagos.

Saturday Telegraph was at the scene when two containers involved in the incident were being evacuated.

According to some eyewitnesses, the accident, which allegedly claimed lives and caused a gridlock stretching from Cele Bus Stop to Ijesha and Coker Bus Stop, occurred around 11:30 a.m.

The exact number of victims and the extent of the damages were not immediately available at the time of the report.

However, uniformed officers were seen at the scene as the accident occurred near the pedestrian bridge and close to the Police Station.

Interestingly, some traders appeared unperturbed by the incident, continuing to display their goods along the road near the foodstuffs market, beside the police station.

Prior to filing the report, a check on one of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) social media pages did not show any news regarding the accident.

