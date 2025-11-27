Lagos Community To Host Cook For Peace Festival In December

The Associates of Change Africa, has announced that it will host its second edition of the Cook for Peace Festival at Orile–Iganmu community of Lagos State on Saturday, December 20.

The convener of the festival, Hadji Kwame Ahmed, said the event is a response to years of tension that came to a head during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, when violent restraints claimed several lives and deepened divisions within the community.

Ahmed, who is a chef and social advocate, said the festival has become a symbol of community healing using shared meals, music, sports and open conversations to rebuild trust among young people and families. “Orile had reached a point where neighbours could not enter each other’s streets,” Ahmed recalls.

“I realised we needed to talk, not in a hall or at a meeting, but around food. So I cooked, invited the youths involved in the conflict, and we spoke honestly. That one moment changed everything.”

From that conversation grew a wider movement, one that prioritises listening, reconciliation and community ownership. The first edition of the festival, held last year, drew more than 1,500 residents and has since been linked to a noticeable reduction in youthrelated disturbances.

Ahmed said the 2025 edition will amplify these gains by bringing together a larger circle of participants, including community leaders, state actors, civic groups, young entrepreneurs and women’s associations.