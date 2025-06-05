Lagos Community Sends SoS To Govt Over Poor State Of Road

Share

Residents of Wasimi Ojokoro community, Ahmaddiya area in Ijaiye Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, under the umbrella of Concerned Citizens of Wasimi Ojokoro Community, have raised concerns over the deplorable condition of their road, which they said is in a state of disrepair.

This is as the community appeal to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state Commissioner for Works and the Chairman of Ijaiye Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA), to come to their aid and rehabilitate the road, which for several years has remained impassable and hampering development of the area.

The road, which passes through Abraham Afolabi Street from the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway at General Bus Stop and links Agbe Road, is in dire state of disrepair, begging for urgent attention from the government.

According to the residents, the road which was constructed or rehabilitated during the administration of Governor Babatunde Fashola, was allegedly damaged during the construction of Abule-Egba (Jubilee) Bridge during Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration as vehicular movement was diverted through the road to link Agbe Road for motorists to connect inward Abule-Egba, Fagba axis, Agege, and Ahmaddiya, Ijaiye, Alakuko, Sango, and other areas.

Lamenting over their plight, the people noted that plying the road and accessing their houses have become unbearable as the road is always submerged in flood which makes it impassable during the rainy season.

The Concerned Citizens, led by Mr Johnson Taye Ode, recalled also that the road was further impaired during the rehabilitation carried out by government on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from Abule-Egba to Toll Gate, Sango, recently, as traffic was again diverted en-route the road to Agbe Road.

While appealing to concerned authorities to intervene in fixing the road, the community expressed regrets that the poor state of the road has negatively impacted on socio-economic and social activities of the area.

They said: “This has been our plight. It is now difficult to do business here, a development that has completely slowed down socio-economic activities of our people.

More pitiable is that we also find it difficult to access our homes, especially during the rainy season because of flooding.

“More worrisome is that our children also go through difficulties in going to school. We are now appealing to Lagos State Government to come to our aid in repairing or rehabilitating the road so that we can start to live a normal life, and again for normal business activities to resume in our community.

