Lagos Community Protests Planned Demolition Of Properties To Give Way To Airport

…seeks compensation

Residents of Ajiwe Community in the Ajah area of Lagos State have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to compensate them before the demolition of their properties for the commencement of the Gas Link and Green Line Rail projects for the new Lagos Airport at Ibeju Lekki.

The property owners who were on a peaceful protest rally displayed placards of different inscriptions saying: “We say no to Gas Link and Green Line Rail projects demolition of our properties without Compensation.

“Our properties cannot be demolished without Compensation “, “Compensate us” as they matched along Abraham Adesanya Express Road.

Lawyer to the property owners, Barr. Kehinde Alakoso said, “The government has indicated that they are running a Gas pipeline and Green Line Rail projects for the new Lagos Airport project at Ibeju Lekki, we are urging that this is an overriding public purpose and that is what the law says.

“Then if you are doing that you must put human face into it. The company contractor they employed is the Gas Link Nigeria Limited, we received a letter they wrote to us and we also received a letter from the state government too and we responded.”

He added, “we have written to the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, the state governor and other relevant people in the state, we have evidence that they received those letters and they confirmed that they received it.

“Since they laid the gas pipeline in November last year they have blocked entrances to a lot of businesses.

Businesses are crumbling and tenant and owners of properties are leaving in fear of the unknown and incursion into their properties.

“The Commissioner of Physical Planning and Urban Development met the stakeholders in April and he assured them that appropriate compensation will be put in place.

These people are making a lot of losses and if we don’t do this peaceful protest rally now, the government will not realise its importance, especially the contractor involved.”

The General Secretary to the Odugbese Ajereongbe Chieftaincy family, one of the landlords representing the affected people, Ahmed Ajanaku said, “We are protesting against the Gas Link Project and Green Line Rail projects.