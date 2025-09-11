Lagos Community Laments Over One Year Blackout

A Lagos State community, Imokun, Eredo Local Council Development Area has lamented that they have been in total blackout of electricity for over a year. It was learnt that the blackout was caused by a breakdown of the community transformer in September 2023, and since then they have been in total darkness.

This power failure has caused over 800 houses in Imokun to be in total darkness. A resident of the community, Comrade Olufowobi Eniafe, who spoke on behalf of the community, explained that the bad transformer has crippled social and economic activities in the student-dominated area.

Eniafe said despite repeated attempts to resolve the problem, the situation remains unresolved, forcing many residents and traders to either endure unbearable living conditions or relocate out of the area. “This is the twelfth month without electricity. The transformer serves more than 800 houses.

A private company told us repairs would cost N8 million, which is far beyond what ordinary residents here can raise,” he said. Eniafe also lamented that the prolonged blackout has not only deepened frustration, but has also increased the cost of living, with many households spending heavily on alternative power. “People are struggling under the current economic realities. Buying petrol or gas at today’s price is a daily battle.