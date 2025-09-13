Lagos Community Demolition Leaves Behind Sorrow, Tears And Blood

They’ve turned us into nomads, our lifelong work dissolved into rubbles –residents

Demolished houses at Oworonshoki were illegal, posed significant risks to occupants –Commissioner

Demolition has become the signature of modern governance in Nigeria as it’s becoming one too many. On Friday, September 5, the Lagos State government, once again destroyed a bubbling neighbourhood at Oworonshoki. That act, like the ones before it, has, according to Isioma Madike, in this story left tears, sorrow and blood in its wake.

For people going to the Island via the Third Mainland Bridge, or coming from that direction to the Mainland, Iyana Oworonshoki, which serves as a merging point, is a community that anyone cannot ignore.

But, when this reporter visited on Wednesday and Thursday, the atmosphere was different.

There was unusual sadness in and around the neighbourhood. There was anger in the air, which many residents easily transferred to unsuspecting and harmless visitors.

The mood was a clear departure of the warmth that this community was known for, many years back.

Yet, only a few could feign ignorance of the cause. The residents had been turned into nomads from their previous appellation of house owners.

They now wander aimlessly without knowing what the next moment holds for them. They now live in uncertainty.

For Mrs Adego Aderonke, who lived at number 34, Ojilero Street, Friday, September 5, would be one to forget in a hurry. Police in unusual number, according to her, had flooded the neighbourhood about 12:30 am. It was their noise that woke residents up.

Aderonke said: “We woke up to see some policemen with guns and touts invading our community with caterpillars. They destroyed everything in sight; we were not allowed to salvage anything from our houses.

“They only commanded us out like common criminals and reduced everything we have worked for to rubbles. Not even a pin was saved from our homes.

“Before this action, we had been directed to submit photocopies of our land and building documents for approval. Initially, Gbolahan Oki had claimed to have pasted abetment on people’s houses on April 9. But that was not true.

“What they pasted on our houses were building permits. That prompted our visit to Alausa, Ikeja, to see the officials to sort things out.

“At Ikeja, the officials told us they were not aware of what we were saying. They then directed us to go to Kosofe Local Government where their office is.

“At Kosofe, they gave us instructions on what to do and we complied, submitting all the documents in our possession, including those, who already had Certificates of Occupancy.

“After that, we were advised to meet with the head of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASCA), Abdul Ganiyu Oki. When we met Oki in his office, he denied knowledge of the abatement notices pasted on our buildings.

“When we showed him the abatement, he saw the telephone number written on it and in our presence, he called one Mr Seye, whose telephone number appeared on the abatement notice. He asked if he was the one who pasted papers on people’s houses in Ojilero.

“The telephone was on speaker and Seye said yes. He said who sent you and Seye said I will come and see you sir. Oki repeated the question and he said it was Kabiyesi that sent him.

“Afterwards he put off his telephone and turned to us and said we should go to the Kabiyesi and plead with him and ask him what he wanted from us.

“After a few days of lobbying, we finally secured an audience with the King. Kabiyesi told us he did not want anything other than for us to ‘upgrade our houses’ to modern structures befitting the area’s proximity to the Lagos Mainland Bridge.

“He even used my house as an example because my house happens to be one of the most beautiful and modern houses on the street. I had spent all that I worked for on it.

“I made it so in order to accommodate every member of my family. And because I am a widow, I wanted to stay with my children under one roof.

“I desperately wanted to comply; I had to sell off my only property in Ikorodu for ₦10 million so as to properly upgrade my house to meet the monarch’s recommendation.

“I used that money to complete the finishing; the POP, tiles, every other thing, it remained just the front part of the house.”

In spite of this effort, Aderonke’s house was demolished by a crew that comprised “police and touts”, which stormed the community in the dead of the night. The operations, according to residents, were chaotic.

“We couldn’t pack anything. My son tried to move some plumbing materials, but they pushed him back. The only thing I managed to save was a box containing my drugs because I am hypertensive.

“My last child, who fought like a lion, never wanted me to witness the demolition because of my condition.

“He feared the worst, but thank God, the worst did not happen. The devil was shamed. Our monarch betrayed our trust. What hurts most is the injustice. As a civil servant and revenue officer, I know the law: even when sealing shops or businesses, you must give notice, at least seven days, then additional three days, then 24 hours.

“In this case, we were not given any proper abatement notice. The only interaction we had was in May, when they instructed us to submit our documents for building approval. They never mentioned demolition.

“They told us to apply, and since we complied, we thought we had the backing of the authorities. And now, they were telling some infantile lies,” she said.

Aderonke also told this reporter that at no time did the authorities give them one month’s notice before the demolition.

“They didn’t give us any notice. If they insist, let them bring proof, I mean the copy of the notice. What I believe as a civil servant, if you place a notice on people’s wall you will take a picture of the notice and the building in case the owner of the building wants to claim that he/she didn’t see it.

“Let them show the pictorial evidence for the world to see. By the time they came we still had all the papers placed on our walls. It’s in our telephones so people can see.

“That day when they were demolishing the houses, some landlords went to Mr Okanlawon, the person representing us in the House of Assembly. He came and called Oki, after which they stopped the demolishing. That was how some houses were saved.

“But, we heard it was a temporary halt. They plan to return in two weeks’ time to finish what they started.

“Since the demolition, scavengers and touts have been having a field day, removing some of the abandoned things and stealing others. It’s one of the uncompleted buildings that I’m sleeping with some of my children at present. But we are in constant fear because the house has no doors,” she added.

The distraught woman, however, is pleading for help to enable her to stand on her feet again. Specifically, she is asking oil mogul, Femi Otedola and entertainment giants, David Adeleke better known as Davido and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun also known as Wizkid to remember her in this difficult time.

“Oga Otedola, Davido and Wizkid, I’m sincerely begging you and other well-meaning Lagosians to please come to my aid. All that I worked for in the past 35 years has been reduced to rubbles and I don’t know where to start from again. I’m down now but want to get up with your assistants.

“It’s difficult to do this but I have no choice because some of my children are still in school. I need Nigerians’ generosity to be able to navigate this mess Lagos State has put us in. Since the demolition, I haven’t been able to locate one of my children,” she stated.

Another resident, Mrs Emmy Ola, is also in pain. She and her family were living on 11, Ojilero Crescent until the demolition exercise. The action affected their Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim and their family house beside it.

She said: “We had a Church and one building because our land is two plots. That Friday night ended what we thought were ours; it was sad. We were about to start a vigil when the police and touts swooped on us with their tractors, demolishing anything on sight.

“We couldn’t remove anything, not even a bible or candle because we were so confused. It was like a dream.

“They just came and told us that we should start packing our things that they want to demolish our house. That’s what they told us and that threw us into confusion because we had no prior knowledge of what was happening.

“We told them that we have C of O and we showed it to them. But they said they had instructions not to listen to anybody.

“The church had been there for over 60 years before this unfortunate incident. It was here long before the Third Mainland Bridge. Though our daddy, the founder is late and he’s buried here. The Church and the house beside it were all that he left behind.

”Now we have lost them and the tomb of our daddy. That’s a shame; shame to the government who enabled that.

“In any case, we are pleading that the government should give us justice and return our lands to us with a compensation package so we can rebuild what they destroyed unjustly. We have nowhere to go.

“We need our land back. We have become wanderers in our community. This is the only place we know as home.

“We now live like criminals on the rubbles; we sleep, take our showers, go to toilet and eat on this rubble. This is too much for us to bear. We are just hanging around.

“I have five children; some of them are in school while the others are learning different trades. Our governor should please redress this injustice.”

For Rafael Adebola, a carpenter and tenant in one of the demolished buildings, “my livelihood has been taken away from me and I can no longer feed my family. Where do I get money to rent another apartment, my household items, and my working tools?

“I and my children have remained here because I have no money to start my life all over again. This is not the change they promised us when they came to this community to solicit for our votes.

“I still can’t believe that our governor is aware of this atrocious act. If they don’t want the poor in Lagos again, they should let us know.”

A visit to the Kabiyesi within the community to get a possible reaction to some of the allegations against him did not yield fruitful results as a Palace source, who pleaded anonymity, said he was not “available” to talk to anybody.

“Kabiyesi is not available to talk to anyone. I can’t book an appointment for you or any person for that matter because I don’t have his authority to do that,” added the source.

Meanwhile, in a reaction, the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, told journalists that the properties the state recently demolished at Oworonshoki were illegal and posed significant risks to the occupants.

He insisted that engagements preceded the demolition. That, however, was contrary to claims by the residents that the government did not give any notice before the act.

He further said that it is not their practice to disclose the time of enforcement, even as he asserted that there is always engagement before any enforcement.

The commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the trend of squatter settlements on coastal areas, where initial makeshift shelters evolved into concrete structures often involving illegal land sales by local claimants known as “omo onile”.

He highlighted dangers of unapproved structures, citing examples where buildings without proper engineering became distressed and threatened lives. According to him, when a building is marked as distressed, it means it is no longer suitable for habitation.

Olumide recalled an incident at Ebute Meta area of Lagos, where a distressed building collapsed and killed an 83-year-old man.

He said: There are categories of structures that can be demolished in Lagos State. They include structures under high-tension lines, those on gas lines, buildings on drainage paths/setbacks, and those without approval.

Also, buildings on an informal or not-ready-to-use land owned by the state government would attract demolition.

“In the case of Iyana-Oworo, they don’t even have approval; hence the demolition. It would be wrong to use taxpayers’ money to compensate illegal occupants. Should the government use taxpayers’ hard-earned money to pay somebody for an illegal structure? That will not be fair.

“Some of them claim to be local landowners, the so-called ‘omo onile’ and say that their forefathers owned the place, and they start selling the land, which is illegal. There was the need to follow due process in land acquisition.

“Prospective buyers need to verify the legitimacy of land titles and comply with planning regulations before buying to avoid losing their investments.”

However, there were pockets of protests by the residents of Iyana-Oworonshoki on Monday, which disrupted traffic flow on the Third Mainland Bridge and Thursday at Alausa, Ikeja, the seat of the state government. The protest followed the demolition of some buildings in their community.

The state government had earlier in March, addressed concerns about demolition exercises, assuring that affected property owners would always be notified well in advance.

“These actions would always follow extensive consultations, public warnings, and clear compliance directives. Every building slated for demolition would have been marked at least a month before such action,” Oki had explained.

The government has urged all property owners and developers to adhere strictly to building regulations to avoid future enforcement actions.

Officials cautioned that the crackdown on illegal structures would continue so as to improve urban planning and safeguard residents from structural risks.