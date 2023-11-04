Lagos Community Cries Out Over Alleged Land Grabbers, Police Invasion

Some residents of Ibasa Ijegun-Egba riverine community in Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos have cried out over invasion of the town by Police officers from Zone 2 and land grabbers over unverified allegations. They told newsmen on Thursday that since the invasion of the town and their markets, peace had eluded the community.

Chief Tajudeen Ibikunle, the Baale of Ibasa Ijegun-Imore community said he was sleeping in his house when some hoodlums and police came to arrest him on October 27. “They took me to the Police Command in Onikan and locked me inside the cell. I was released on Saturday with the help of Oba Afeez Oriyomi Shittu, Adeyemi1, Agbojojoye II Olu of Ibasa, Ijegun-Egba land who came to bail some of us that were in the cell.

“Getting back on Saturday, I discovered that these hoodlums had taken over all axes of my community in Ijegun and were disturbing the peaceful atmosphere. “They have blocked everywhere, beaten and harassed people, claiming to have taken over the community. “We are appealing to the government to intervene now because I cannot even access my palace now because of their presence,” he said. Mrs Omolara Alebiosu, a resident of Ijegun-Egba, said she was arrested with her three children in front of their house without any reason.

“They came in fifty with some of them in masks, beating my children and forcing them to enter the vehicle. “We were taking to Ikeja before someone phoned them to come to Zone 2 Onikan. Even though they didn’t know the way to the command, one of the Police came to lead them to the place.