Lagos Commits To Tackling Human Trafficking, Others

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations and promoting Nigeria as a responsible, progressive voice on global migration issues.

The Governor pledged Lagos State’s readiness to collaborate with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) in tackling critical challenges related to migration, human trafficking, and displacement.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Office of the Deputy Governor, Tunde Alao, following a courtesy visit by the Federal Commissioner/CEO of NCFRMI, Hon. Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, to the Deputy Governor’s Office in Alausa, Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, emphasized the need for practical, impactful support that goes beyond displaced persons and migrants to include vulnerable groups, especially children.

“The Commission can help change the negative perception of Nigeria by addressing the harmful actions of a few individuals and the exploitation of vulnerable youths,” the Governor noted.

He also urged the Commission to introduce nationwide sign language awareness campaigns and include distress signals in public safety education across schools, airports, and law enforcement agencies, particularly in light of kidnapping and trafficking cases.

Sanwo-Olu expressed concern about the increasing number of Nigerian youths attempting irregular migration, driven by unrealistic expectations of life in Europe and other Western countries.

“Many young people leave Nigeria with the wrong impression and often return with broken dreams or never return at all,” he said, adding that recent visa restrictions in some countries reflect efforts to prevent indiscriminate migration and trafficking.

He called on NCFRMI to work with the state in sensitizing communities through engagement with traditional rulers, school authorities, and grassroots organizations.

“If families are better informed, they’ll think twice before selling property or taking loans to finance dangerous journeys,” he said.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner, Hon. Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, said his visit was to seek Lagos State’s support in hosting the upcoming Africa-Europe Intercontinental Meeting on Human Trafficking, scheduled for November in Lagos.

He disclosed that over 100 delegates from across Africa and Europe are expected to attend the summit, which will focus on actionable strategies to combat human trafficking across borders. He appealed for support with logistics, transportation, and security to ensure the summit’s success.

Ahmed praised Lagos for its leadership in addressing trafficking and migration-related challenges, noting that the state was selected to host the summit due to its proactive stance and track record.

The collaboration between Lagos State and NCFRMI, according to both parties, is expected to deepen efforts to safeguard vulnerable groups and reposition Nigeria positively on the global migration stage.