Lagos Commissioners Take Quest For Better Transport, Tourism, Entertainment To San Francisco, Meet Mayor

The historic and architecturally stunning San Francisco City Hall, USA, on Friday, February 14, buzzed with real excitement as Mayor Daniel Lurie extended a warm welcome to a prominent delegation from the Lagos State Government, marking a significant moment in international collaboration.

This high-profile meeting united effective leaders who play key roles in the realms of tourism, arts and culture, each recognised for their substantial contributions to economic and cultural development within their environments.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, one of the leaders of the delegation. She is widely applauded for her innovative initiatives designed to promote Nigerian heritage, such as the “Cultural Caravan” program, which aims to showcase Nigeria’s diverse cultural treasures at international events and festivals.

Accompanying her was Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Commissioner for Transportation. He has been a staunch advocate for sustainable transit solutions, focusing on advancements such as electric bus systems and improved cycling infrastructure.

During the meeting, he shared insights on strategies for enhancing urban mobility, while minimising environmental impact, emphasising the importance of green technologies in modern transportation.

Additionally, Mr. Olatubosun Alake, the Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, was present. Olatunbosun is an expert recognised for his groundbreaking efforts in various technological advancements, such as the implementation of smart city initiatives and support for tech incubators; he expressed his vision for fostering an ecosystem that drives economic development across Lagos State.

