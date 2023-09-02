Lagos Commissioners List: How First Lady, Tinubu, Caused Rift

The recent rift between the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state House of Assembly may not be unconnected with First Lady Remi Tinubu’s approval of the commissioners list for the state, Saturday Telegraph’s checks have shown. The faceoff blew open when the state House of Assembly refused to clear 17 out of the 39 nominees sent to it by the governor. The First Lady’s approval of the list, innocuous as it may have seemed, appears not to have gone down well with President Bola Tinubu who instructed the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, to do the needful.

Sources in the know told our correspondent that the Governor allegedly got the nod of the First Lady for the list to be submitted to the lawmakers thinking it (the list) had the approval of the president. “Unknown to the governor who thought he had secured the right clearance to act, the list was given the nod without a recourse to the President,” one of the sources said. Another source also corroborated this to our correspondent in Lagos.

The source stated that the decision by the governor to send the list to the Assembly without President Tinubu’s approval drew the ire of the former Lagos governor. “When the President got to know, he was not happy. He called the Speaker to do the needful with the list pending before him and he the Speaker (Hon. Oba- sa) did that as a means of asserting himself and the Assembly,” the source said. The source who pleaded not to be named blamed the governor for relying on the First Lady without making efforts to meet with the president with regards to the content of the list.

The source added: “Perhaps Sanwo-Olu didn’t know how power dynamics function and operate. If not, he ought to know that the input and approval of the president was vital to the list before being submitted to the Assembly,” the source added. The state House of Assembly had been at loggerheads with Sanwo-Olu with regards to how to compose the new state executive council with the former withholding clearance to 17 out of the 39 names presented to it by the state’s helmsman.

The decision of the House which many saw as rather unprecedented since the advent of the current democratic experiment has continued to send tongues wagging, prompting suggestions in many quarters that all might not be well within government circles in the state. Explaining the decision of the House during plenary during the week, Obasa said that the legislative arm of government harbours no ill feelings towards the governor or any arm of government but was only exercising its powers of oversight on the executive.

In explaining the rejection of the list by his colleagues, Obasa stated that those being put forward are not people who have grassroots connection because they were not members of the party known to members in the various councils across the state. Prominent elders in the state under the auspices of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) have since waded into the issue with the aim of settling the dispute.

The council, which is the apex decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos, was led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi to the meeting where a truce was brokered between the two. This notwithstanding, many stakeholders within the Lagos State chapter of the APC have called on President Tinubu to step in and resolve the issue.