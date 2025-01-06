Lagos Commissioner Tasks Agencies On Cleaner Environment

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, yesterday tasked all the state agencies to be up and about to ensure a cleaner environment in 2025.

Wahab made this known while speaking with journalists after an inspection tour of the ongoing projects and new ones in Lagos Island and its environs to kick start the activities for the year.

He also advised lagosians and residents to take ownership of the infrastructures provided by the government. He said: “We shall continue to help our people and show them reasons why they can’t keep behaving this way and expect a different result.

“We have provided infrastructure but the humans must take ownership of those infrastructures and that is what this year is going to be about.

“On our part, we must also take ownership of those responsibilities that have been given to us. “All our agencies must be out there to do the work. Not just the Lagos State Waste Management Authority or the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, or LASPARK.”

