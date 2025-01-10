Lagos Commissioner Clears Air On Attack At JK Randle Centre For Yoruba Culture

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has described a viral video circulating on social media regarding an incident at the J.K. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, as an inacuerate representation of what happened.

The Commissioner in a statement on her behalf by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Seriki Omowunmi, noted that the Commissioner, Mrs Benson-Awoyinka, has the statutory responsibility of oversight over all facilities under the Ministry’s purview.

“In line with this mandate, she embarked on an inspection visit to the J.K. Randle Centre. “During the inspection, it was discovered that the Centre Director , Qudus Onikeku, was illegally operating a canteen within the premises without the knowledge and approval of the Ministry.

This prompted Mrs Benson-Awoyinka to question the presence of the establishment and initiated an eviction which the Centre Director violently resisted and had his team attack officials of the Ministry.

“The non-state actors who are neither recognised by the Lagos State Government nor authorised to attend the meeting, who accompanied the Center Director, barged in, while he ordered them to record the proceedings.

This, the Honourable Commissioner objected to. It must be emphasised that recording any meeting without the consent of the presiding authority is unacceptable and a breach of protocol.

“For clarity, Mrs Benson Awoyinka did not assault anyone, instead a senior female member of her team was physically assaulted by the non-state actors which then escalated as seen in the viral video depicting a totally false narrative.

The video posted ostensibly to blackmail her speaks for itself. “The Honourable Commissioner maintained her stance that unauthorised persons should not participate in the meeting or record its discussions, which is in line with standard administrative procedures.

“An investigation has been ordered into the occurrence and appropriate actions would be taken.

Share

Please follow and like us: