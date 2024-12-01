Lagos Commissioner, Aisha Yesufu Clash Over Waste Management

Share

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, and human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu on Saturday engaged in a heated argument on X over waste management practices in Lagos.

The conversation was initiated by a viral video showing a woman indiscriminately dumping refuse on a Lagos street.

The improper waste disposal brought to light issues surrounding waste disposal and governance in the state.

New Telegraph reports that Wahab shared the video to criticized the indiscriminate dumping of waste as he urged Lagos residents to use the state’s waste collection system.

“Indiscriminate dumping of waste, blocking of drainage channels, and open defecation, how would Lagos not be dirty? Flouting the rules will now carry grave consequences,” he stated.

However, Aisha Yesufu fired back, arguing that the video exposed systemic failures in waste management rather than individual irresponsibility.

She disclosed the woman’s apparent effort to find a proper disposal point, which was unavailable, calling for improved waste infrastructure and greater emotional intelligence from public officials.

In response, Wahab refuted Yesufu’s claims, stating that the woman’s actions represented a misunderstanding of waste disposal practices.

He explained that domestic waste should be disposed of in bins within residential areas and not brought to public streets.

“Your perspective suggests a possible misunderstanding of how waste management systems operate.

“I encourage you to explore reliable resources to better understand classifications and proper handling of waste,” he added.

The exchange was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians on X.

While some supported Wahab’s stance on enforcing discipline, others sided with Yesufu, demanding that Lagos State improve waste management infrastructure to prevent such incidents.

