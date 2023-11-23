Lagos: Commercial Hub Of Nigeria In Need Of Special Status, Territorial Expansion (2)

Lagos State has the smallest land mass in the country, yet it plays host to the largest population, presently over 20 million, and it is the most developed among the 36 states. In this piece, YEMI OLAKITAN takes a look at why Lagos deserves a special status and why more land should be ceded to her from neighbouring states

Disappearing wetland

Wetlands in Akoka, a suburb of Yaba, a community seen as the social transition between Lagos Mainland and Lagos Island, have diminished by 19% between 2013 and 2022. In Ajah, an affluent area of Lagos Island, the wetlands diminished by 19% between 2012 and 2021. The wetlands in Ikorodu South, located in the northeast part of the state and sharing a boundary with Ogun State, did the same number between 2011 and 2022.

Wetlands in the Badagry Creeks, a border coastal town, which was used for the transAtlantic slave trade, diminished by 29% between 2013 and 2021. The most alarming instance is the Lekki Conservation Centre wetlands which diminished by 42% between 2011 and last year. Lagos’ shoreline has battled erosion for decades, and the acceleration, which has alarmed experts and environmentalists, is driven by climate change and human activities.

Lagos’ coastline is also the site of some of the state’s most ambitious infrastructures, hoping to position the city as a major global economic force. But as these developments continue, low- income coastal communities are already feeling the impacts. In Ibeju Lekki, a well-too- known portrait of Lagos is rapidly shaping up – urban development coming at the expense of the urban poor. As erosion eats deeper into their communities, thousands of livelihoods and ancestries will be displaced within an already congested city, pushing them off the map.

The Lekki Free Trade Zone – a 16,500 hectares area with a coast border of about 50 kilometres – was created in 2006. Given its GDP and growth prospects, Lagos is conceived to be West Africa’s principal economic hub. It includes, among several other companies, a refinery by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and a new 1.5 billion dollar port, Nigeria’s deepest. These and many other highly important national projects continued to be sighted in Lagos, thereby taking a shunk of its lean landed resources.

Eko Atlantic City

Eko Atlantic City, is a planned city of Lagos State, being constructed on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean. Upon completion, the new peninsula is anticipating at least 250,000 residents and a daily flow of 150,000 commuters. The development is also designed to help in stopping the erosion of Lagos city’s coastline. Its main objective is to reduce erosion, which includes future sea level rise and storm surges. On the Lagos Bar Beach, coastal erosion has long been an issue, happening at a rate of 30m year in particular.

Wave tides, littoral movements, and sediment characteristics are examples of natural causes. Around 1960, man began adding nourishments to the Bar Beach in an effort to stop the significant loss of beach width caused by erosion. Despite being fed with enormous amounts of material, the beach continued to erode. The city of Lagos’s expanding population is another issue, as it increases the need for space for residential, commercial, and recreational activities.

The private project developer South Energyx Nigeria Ltd. (SENL) started the Eko Atlantic City Development Project to address this space shortage as well as the land loss caused by the erosion of the Bar Beach. This project involves reclaiming 9 km2 of ground in front of Bar Beach, just east of the East Mole. A revetment with a length of around 8.4 km surrounds the newly recovered area to prevent erosion. The city adjoins Victoria Island district of Lagos city, and the Phase 1 area of Lekki to the north, while the entire Western, eastern and southern borders is a coastline.

Eko Atlantic is expected to rise as the next generation of property on the African continent; having a total of 10 districts, spread across a land area of approximately 10 square kilometres (3.9 sq mi), the city will satisfy needs for financial, commercial, residential and tourist accommodations. Eko Atlantic development is being carried out as a Public–private partnership (PPP) with private companies and investors providing the funding, whilst Lagos State Government, is a strategic partner, with the support of the Federal Government. Eko Atlantic will satisfy needs for financial, commercial, residential and tourist accommodations, with infrastructure in line with modern and environmental standards.

These standards will offer the city’s residents water, waste management, security and transportation systems. The city will also have an independent source of energy generated specifically for the city. Eko Atlantic is situated on land reclaimed from erosion and is protected by a coastal revetment designed by Royal Haskoning colloquially known as the Great Wall of Lagos, a planned 8.5 km long barrier constructed primarily of rock and faced with concrete accropode armour.

The Eko Atlantic City project received global attention in 2009, as the Lagos State Government and its In addition to providing a state-of-the-art business district for West Africa, the City aims to restore land lost to coastal erosion over the past century, offer a long-term solution to the erosion problem along Lagos’ coastline, shield Victoria Island from ocean surge, and create job opportunities. Seven kilometers of revetment will also be built.

Eroding coast

With an eroding coast, now an inevitable sea level rise and continued loss of wetlands which studies say in normal circumstances can keep up with a rise in sea level, but due to climate change and the expected high-level rise, Lagos has become extremely vulnerable, hence the Federal Government needs to show more interest in its capital city to give a special status and more territories in order to cope with its myriad of pressures and challenges arising from its small size.

Already, more than 600 people have been killed and 1.4 million others displaced this year alone as a result of flooding in almost half of the country which was sparked by heavy rainfalls and lack of critical infrastructure. As the world prepares for a rise in sea level which will facilitate increased coastal flooding, the Lagos State government’s increased vigour for developments and licensing of exclusive real estate at the expense of environmental concerns is a source of great worry to analysts.

Recently, the Lagos State Government has gone on a wave of demolitions all over the state because people are building homes on drainage systems. According to reports, estate developers contracted multi billions properties on drainages. This has led the state government on and a torrents of demolitions across the state.

One of the reasons for the behavior of real estate developers is that Lagos has become one of the most expensive real estate markets on the continent because of its increasing commercial values and expanding multi-billion dollar GDP but the growth is papering over the cracks. As the economy expands and luxury estates rise, the foundation weakens and is ready to sink, also because the state does not have enough territories and is surrounded by water.

In its 2021 climate risk assessment, the Lagos State government acknowledges that 12.9 million residents are vulnerable to climate impacts, representing almost half of the current population and more would be affected by population increases. Besides the possible loss of lives, an estimated four billion dollars are lost to flooding every year, which is 4.1% of the state’s gross domestic product. In August 2022, the state governor pledged a 20 billion naira Green Fund Initiative to tackle the impact of climate change.

Creation of Lagos

Lagos State was created on May 27, 1967 by virtue of States [Creation and Transitional Provisions] Decree No. 14 of 1967, which re- structured Nigeria’s Federation into 12 States. Prior to this, Lagos Municipality was administered as a Federal Territory by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Lagos Affairs as the regional authority, while the Lagos City Council governed the City of Lagos.

Equally, the Metropolitan areas [Colony Province] of Ikeja, Agege, Mushin, Ojo, Ikorodu, Epe, and Badagry were then administered by the Western Region Government. The state took off as an administrative entity on April 11, 1968, with Lagos Island serving the dual role of being the State and Federal Capital respectively. However, with the creation of the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja in 1976, Lagos ceased to be the capital city. Nevertheless, Lagos remains the nation’s economic and commercial capital.

According to extant political records, “Lagos is to the peo- ple of Nigeria, what the head is to the body of an individual” The dominant vegetation of the state is the swamp forest of the fresh water and mangrove swamp forests, both of which are influenced by the double rainfall pattern in the state, hence, this makes the environment a wetland region. The drainage system of the state is characterized by a maze of lagoons and waterways, which constitutes about 22% or 787 sq. km. [75.755 hectares] of the State’s territory.

The major water bodies are the Lagos and Lekki Lagoons, Yewa, Ogun, Oshun, and Kweme Rivers. Others are Ologe Lagoon, Kuramo Waters, and Badagry, Five Cowries and Omu Creeks. In another interview with Alhaji Basiru Alagbe, a retired former Principal of Iganmode Grammar School and a native of Ado Odo, he said, “I love my community to be merge with Lagos State. It is a good thing. However, it must be a separate local government independent of Badagry.

“The government should not merge us with Badagry people, because we are close to them. There are cultural and historic differences. However, our people will be happier with Lagos State than with Ogun State. So, if there is going to be a territorial expansion and a special status for Lagos, we pray, the Federal Government considers us. There is a tributary river here in Ado Odo that came from ocean in Badagry, we believe that it can be expanded as part of the Badagry deep sea port. This can only be possible if we are a part of Lagos State territories,” he said.

Allowing Ogun survive too

Also speaking, High Chief Fagbemi Kehinde, Baale Akinwunmi, Adie Owe Community, Igbesa Ogun State, said, “Lagos should be given a special status and more commitments from the Federal Government. There is no state that can be compared to Lagos in terms of IGR and its contributions to the economic status of the Nigerian federation in Africa. The Federal Government needs to commit more resources to Lagos for the state to do better.”

On whether his Community will accept to join Lagos State, in the event of a boundary adjustment and if ceded to the state, Fagbemi said, “I can tell you for free that, there is hardly any boundary community in Ogun State that would not want to be part of Lagos State. The reason is because Ogun State is very big in terms of land mass, but the state government does not have the capacity or the IGR to develop the infrastructure of the large communities they have.

“Lusada market for instance, is a very important market to us in this area, people come from Lagos, Agbara, Atan, Ota, Sango and Alapoti to this market, yet the roads to this market are in very terrible state, and there is hardly any major road in this community that is motorable. Most of the roads are bad. “While the Ogun State Government is trying with the little resources it has, it’s unable to meet up with the infrastructure of the state, because it is a big state unlike Lagos. So, to answer that question, nearly all the communities in its boundaries will be excited to be part of Lagos State.

“This is not to say that every part of Lagos State is developed, of course, there are communities in Lagos State in need of infrastructure, road repairs and all, but comparing Lagos and Ogun State in terms of infrastructure development is like comparing life and death. There is no state that can be compared to Lagos in Nigeria. So, if I were the Federal Government, I will give more land and resources to Lagos State because everybody wants to go there. Speaking further, Fagbemi said, “there was a time that the Agbara and Morogbo communities were agitating to be part of Lagos State, but Ogun State did not agree.

They didn’t succeed. Agbara, Igbesa and some parts of Sango- Ota are the major industrial hubs of Ogun State, because of their proximity to Lagos State. It will be very difficult for the Ogun State Government to release these towns to Lagos State, that is where it gets most its internally generated revenue. “So, while we will support that the Federal Government and the National Assembly consider a special status and territorial expansion for Lagos State, we will not support a situation where Ogun State will be weakened. They should look away from the industrial hubs of Ogun, where it is generating Revenue,” he advised.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while speaking on Skynews and selling Lagos to a global audience recently, noted, “the GDP of Lagos is bigger than that of Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda and Senegal. As a subnational, Lagos is a very big economy, because of its massive population and what it has been able to achieve.” Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos is the technology startup capital of Africa. He, however summited that Lagos is a little, tiny space and does not have much land for Agricultural investments.

Mowe- Ibafo axis

Mowe is the vast area that stretches along both sides of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and includes the well-known Redemption Camp Ground of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at km 45, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Are of Ogun State. Most of the time, it seems hard to find Mowe because it is one of the nearby towns alongside Arepo, Magboro, Ibafo, Agogbala, Oriofe, Aseese, Olowopedo, and Pakuro. Together, these settlements make up the Egbey- in Land, and they share the Obafemi-Owode LGA in Ogun State.

A resident of Mowe, Kayode Oresanya, a filmmaker, remarked in an interview that Mowe is one of those communities where people frequently doubt if they are in Lagos or Ogun. Kayode responded, “This local gov- ernment is already part of Lagos State. Most of the residents who live here work in Lagos State. It doesn’t matter because these days no one knows the difference. “Perhaps, if we become part of Lagos, the Lagos State Government will be freer to come in and build infrastructure, but we can only be sure of that when that scenario occurs.”

When asked if he would prefer that Mowe-Ibafo become a part of Lagos State, he opined that it will be a good development, “because we have been a beneficiary of the prosperity of Lagos State.” Speaking further, Kayode explained that the population and economic activities in Lagos State had positively affect all of the nearby communities, including Mowe, Ibafo, Arepo, Magboro, and so on. “I can confirm that these communities benefit from Lagos State’s prosperity. These communities were all agrarian in origin in the past. But after the Redeemed Christian Church of God arrived in this area, things started to shift.

“Since the majority of the worshippers were from Lagos State’s inner cities, they truly opened up the area. After that, they started to purchase land, build houses, schools, and make this place their permanent homes. I can confirm to you that many people live in Mowe, Ibafo or any of the surrounding communities and work in Lagos State. So we see ourselves as part of Lagos State already.” In another interview, Mr Albert Akorede, a painter, who claim to be a native of Mowe, traced the history of the community, saying, “the first group of immigrants built up their huts at an area known as Abule-Egun, which comes from the name of their chieftain.

Five significant communities known as Imedu were founded, while more (Abules) communities were constructed when more settlers arrived. These imposing locations—Imedu Nla, Imedu Olori, Imedu Oke- pa, Imedu Baaga, and Imedu Alasha—are now in the centre of the Mowe towns.” Speaking further, Akorede said he believes in the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, “but as you know, no one can compare the resources of Lagos State to that of Ogun State. As for me, we will be happy to be part of Lagos State if we are ceded to the state. On the question of special status for Lagos State, he opined that, it should be a matter of urgency, because Lagos has become overburdened with various ethnic groups and foreigners, including Chinese, Indians, Lebanese and so on.

These people are in Lagos to invest and do business. “I believe that with the contributions of Lagos State to Nigeria, it makes sense to grant Lagos a special status.” According to him, “Mowe- Ibafo and other communities around here have become heav- ily populated because of the nearness to Lagos State. It seems that Lagos is shedding some of its population load on our communities. Obtaining a landed property and building their own homes is a big factor in individuals moving to Mowe from their previous residences. “This is likely due to the desire to eliminate uncaring landlords and lessen stress which most of them experience in Lagos State.

This is the reason for the massive daily influx of individuals visiting Mowe. You can see that, it is all because of Lagos State. I believe the evidence is strong for a special status for Lagos State and more communities should be added to it. If we become constitutionally part of Lagos State then, the Lagos State Government can be free to build infrastructure here and take care of its residents, because the people here are Lagosians.”

According to reports, the term Mowe originated from the word “meeting spot,” which refers to a marketplace or gathering area where all the villagers gathered to conduct business every nine days. With only minor alterations, the market has persisted to this day from the same position. Nonetheless, Mowe has had four prosperous Baales chains. Solomon Ogundeye was the first, and then Olori Okunnijia and Imedu Alasha from the Imedu Olori village. Currently, Mowe is home to approximately 14 settlements, including Orunkola, Adesan, Loburo, Ogunrin, Abule-Egun, and Daluwan.

Being a rapidly developing area that is becoming available for modern construction, a diversified population, primarily from Lagos, is flooding the town on a daily basis, building homes, renting affordable apartments, and making ends meet. The explanation is simple: Lagos, the megacity that lies right next to Ogun, appears crowded, and its fast-paced way of life is exhausting. It is undeniable that a large number of these individuals, despite living in Mowe, are employed in Lagos.

Mowe is no longer the typical location where vast tracts of land are used for subsistence farming, as is the case with the Ofada rice cultivation, which is known to have been produced there prior to the opportunistic so-called land owners’ infamous hustling and taking of lands for sales. As a result, it has developed into a bustling commercial centre with a wide range of options, including real estate, hotels, restaurants, schools, and other business ventures. In terms of the economy, business in Mowe has been expanding.

A large number of people who first operated shops and traded in markets like Computer Village, Ladipo, Balogun, and Idumota are gradually moving their goods to Mowe. Some of them had already migrated in full. The education industry has been largely taken over by private investors who see an opportunity to profit from the government’s inability to provide basic social amenities, which is what is driving the economy.

The population of Obafemi Owode Local Government is primarily composed of Egba people who live in the towns of Adigbe, Oba Kobape, Obafemi, Ogunmakin, Ajebo, Owode, Ibafo, Iro, and Mokoloko. As a result, Yoruba with an Egba dialect is the common tongue spoken. A very early settlement called Iro, Oba Sanusi Oyere Ogunrinde, is the only exception to the rule of Baales over the ancient institution of the people. Some motorable (graded) roads in the Obafemi Owode Local Government are connected to the state and federal road networks for intra- and inter- city travels.

Why Lagos needs expansion

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said; “Lagos deserves a special status because of the important position it holds for Nigeria and West African sub-region. We have observed that Lagos’ population is growing every day. Lagos State population is growing 10 times higher than the population of Los Angeles and New York. “People are coming into Lagos in thousands every day.

This puts pressure on Lagos infrastructure and the state government has to spend more money on infrastructure repairs and maintenance more than it should. This is why Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is all over the place seeking people who can invest in the kind of infrastructure that can make Lagos compete favourably among other megacities of the world. “So, if the Federal Government gives Lagos a special status, it’s not just to help Lagos State but to help Nigeria. Over 80 percent of imported goods coming into Nigeria, come through Lagos.

So, everything about Nigeria seems to come through Lagos. We need to give Lagos a special status. Lagos holds about 60 percent of Nigeria’s economic future. If we want Nigeria to get to its destination of economic prosperity faster, Lagos needs to have a special status in Nigeria, because of its role as the economic heartbeat of the nation. “Lagos hosts the highest concentration of Africans in the world. It’s the smallest state in Nigeria, yet it’s the most populous state with about 25million in population.

Its landmass is about Area 1,292 square miles (3,345 square km) and about 25 percent is water. Yet it is overburdened. Lagos deserves a special status.” On whether he agrees with the argument that Lagos needs territorial expansion and more local governments in order to have more space and resources, he said, he agrees with the argument that Lagos needed more communities to be added to it. It is supposed to be the largest state in Nigeria, yet it is the smallest.

“There was a time that Lagos was just 20 local government and then Asiwaju came and made it 57. The Federal Government at that time got angry and refused to release the fund for the local governments. Lagos State has been carrying this structure of 57 local councils since then. I feel that Lagos deserves more than 57 local governments. “The situation has proven this, there is no demarcation between Lagos and Ogun State these days. The population of Lagos State is spreading to communities surrounding it. I believe that Lagos State needs all the attention we can give it. It is expanding, more and more communities are springing up around it,” he said.