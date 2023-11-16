Lagos: Commercial Hub Of Nigeria In Need Of Special Status, Territorial Expansion (1)

Lagos State has the smallest land mass in the country, yet it plays host to the largest population, presently over 20 million, and it is the most developed among the 36 states. In this piece, YEMI OLAKITAN takes a look at why Lagos deserves a special status and why more land should be ceded to her from neighbouring states

Lagos, smallest state with highest population

Lagos is the most famous state in Nigeria, the destination of choice for a good reason. It has the biggest urban population, up to 27.4% of the country’s total estimated population, or about a quarter of the country’s population, yet it is the smallest state in the Nigeria by land mass, according to UN-Habitat reports. Despite its limited resources and landmass, it continues to be Nigeria’s largest metropolis and the primary place of residence for all Nigerians.

It serves as the nation’s commercial hub and the most visited by foreigners, tourists and investors. An estimated 6,000 people visit Lagos each day. Due to the prospects Lagos appears to offer, the majority of these individuals move to the city to fulfill their dreams. The huge influx of Nigerians from every corner continually put pressure on the state’s resources; land mass and infrastructure, these have contributed to the clamour by many well meaning Nigerians for a special status and territorial expansion. Aside from the massive migratory issues, numerous federal establishments that could not be relocated to Abuja, the federal capital, are still domiciled in Lagos.

These include police, customs, immigration, prisons, road safety, civil defense, military barracks, cantonments, and security/intelligence organisations. The two most useful ports in Nigeria are Apapa and Tin Can Island, both located in Lagos, and the newly-established Lekki Deep sea Port which was Commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari under the current Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is also domiciled in Lagos State, the former Federal capital. There are also many multinational corporations whose head offices are based in Lagos alongside federal road networks and a preponderance of bridges, causeways, and flyovers.

Lagos is the location of Nigeria’s busiest and largest international airport. All of them require ongoing upkeep to meet the incessant demands of the people who live in the nation’s cultural melting pot and economic hub. Lagos population is said to be growing 10 times faster than that of New York and Los Angeles, and more than the population of 32 African nations combined, the state’s population is expected to hit the 35 million mark in 2035.

It is Nigeria’s lagoon city, and world’s sixth megacity, a bourgeoning global urban agglomeration which attained megacity status in 1995 when its population soared to over 10 million people, according to UN-Habitat. From its global city ranking of 31st in 1985, Lagos population exploded to 13.4 million in 2000 to become the world’s sixth megacity and Africa’s foremost urban centre and hub of national, regional and global socio- economic and political activities.

The Megacity region, which approximates to 17 of the State’s 20 lo- cal government and 37 local council development areas impinges imperceptibly on four local government areas of the adjoining Ogun State of Nigeria. It is geographically dis- jointed [maze of islands/mainland], located on poor soil [wetlands] and overwhelmed by its growth [6% – 8% urbanisation rate].

Ado-Odo should benefit from development in Lagos

Lagos State is also home to many ethnic groups in Nigeria, even though it is essentially a Yoruba environment inhabited by its sub-nationality of Aworis and Eguns, with the Eguns being found mainly in Badagry and the Awori forming the indigenous population of most of Lagos, there are, nevertheless, other pioneer immigrant settlers – Edos, Saros, Brazilians, Kannike/Tapa, etc, collectively called Lagosians, but more appropriately referred to as the Ekos.

For Ikorodu and Epe Divisions, the local populations are mainly the Remos and Ijebus with pockets of Eko-Awori settlers along the entire state coastland and riverine areas. However, despite its Yoruba indigene- ship the state is a global socio-cultural melting pot attracting nearly all the Nigerian tribes such as Igbo, Hausa, Nupe, Ibibio, Efik, Niger Deltans, Fu- lani, among others.

A gentleman, Kola Olaniran, a professional builder, suggested to the New Telegraph in an interview that the ancient town of Ado Odo in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government, Ogun State would be the best Community to be added to Lagos State, should a bill seeking special status and more territories for Lagos be sponsored at the National Assembly. Olaniran cited Ado Odo’s proximity to Lagos State through Badagry and its massive land mass and low population as reasons for his assertions. He added that the community has been in the vanguard of agitating to be part of Lagos State in the past.

As a result, New Telegraph went on an investigative mission to the neighbouring community of Ado- Odo to seek the residents and natives of the community’s opinions on whether they would want their community ceded to Lagos State to expand its territories and to give Lagos a special status in order to be able to accommodate it’s huge population. It became an interesting discovery to find that about 90 percent of respondents interviewed by New Telegraph said they would be delighted to see Ado- Odo town ceded to Lagos State to expand its territories.

Olaniran said: “It would bring economic and infrastructural development to Ado Odo to become part of Lagos State. In another interview with Mrs Alice Olude, a native of Ado -Odo, she said it would be great for Ado Odo to become a part of Lagos State, because this will bring rapid development to the town. According to her, “There are so many towns and villages in Ogun State with terrible infrastructure that would consider it an opportunity to be ceded to Lagos State. Being a part of Lagos State would mean that our town will share in the prosperity of Lagos.”

Lagos needs more land to develop

In another interview, Mrs Shola Abimbola, an educationist based in Ado Odo, said; “Lagos is just next to Ogun State which has plenty underutilised lands. One of such is Ado Odo, of course, there are many others such as Owode, Ipokia, Ajilete and so on, but Ado Odo is closer. The Federal Government should simply enact a law that will add parts of Ogun State to Lagos, including our Ado- Odo. This singular action will lessen the burden on Lagos State and bring development to those communities,” she said.

In another interview with Mr Theophilus Ajibola, a retired Federal Civil Servant, he opined that Lagos should be accorded a special status, more resources and territories allocated to it. According to him, the state bears the weight of Nigeria and that nearly every family in Nigeria has a relative in Lagos State, this he added has led to serious pressure on its infrastructure. “It is the smallest state, yet the largest in terms of population. Every Nigerian seems to believe that they must come to Lagos for prosperity.

This puts undue pressure on the government of Lagos State and its people. It also makes sense to expand the territories of Lagos State, so that it will have more land. I want to state that, it is in the best interest of Nigeria to expand Lagos territories and give it more resources as the commercial nerve center of Nigeria. “It doesn’t have enough land. More and more people are coming to Nigeria. When foreigners, tourists, investors come to Nigeria, they want to come to Lagos. It makes sense to expand its territories and award it more resources.

If Lagos becomes larger than it is now, it’s economy and GDP will also enlarge which will have a ripple effect on the nation as a whole. If you give Lagos a special status but not more territories you have compounded its problems. More people will come and Lagos is very small. So, what Lagos needs in my opinion are better resources and more land.” Speaking further, Mr Theophilus, said Lagos should be the largest state in Nigeria. “I may not be an economist, but common sense shows that in plain terms. Lagos has the GDP of 10 states put together, despite its small size.

So, tell me, what will happen if you grant it more territories and special status. It performs even better, and this will benefit Nigerians as a whole,” he said. The ancient city of Ado-Odo is located in modern-day Ogun State in the southwestern Nigeria. Ado, an Awori town, could be described as the melting pot of the ancient Ife and Benin traditions, where the languages of these two important communities remain the lingua franca in their shrines. There are relics in the town, specifically at the Oodu’a Temple in Ilaje and its environs that corroborate this. Ado Odo also shares a relationship with Lagos State.

Its shares the same local government with Ota, which is why it is called Ado/Odo-Ota Local Government, another close town to Lagos. It has an area of 878 km and a population of 526,565 by the 2006 census. Be- ing primarily agrarian in nature, the local government area produces cash crops. In pre-colonial times, the independent state of Ado had at various times been referred to as Ado-Oodu’a, Ado-Ife, Ado-Ibini, and Ado-Awori, all pointing to its generational evolution.

Ado and some Lagos communities were one

The advent of British rule led to the adoption of Ado-Odo as a clear-cut identity, setting the town apart from other major settlements bearing similar names in other parts of Yoruba- land (such as Ado-Ekiti, Ado-Awaye and Ado-Soba). The Ado Kingdom is currently inhabited by the Aworis and Yewas of Ishaga, Imasayi, Ibooro, and Ketu. Other groups found there include Eguns (Ogu), Oyos, Ijebus, and Egbas as well as non-Yoruba elements, particularly the Hausa, Igbo, and Ijaw.

The kingdom was founded before the eleventh century, when conditions in Ile-Ife forced inhabitants to search for new, more prosperous lands. From the time of its founding, Ado was a dispersal point for the Aworis and other communities now dwell- ing in various parts of Lagos State. Notable in this regard, according to tradition, is the migration of Prince Ota Onitire to the Lagos area, following a directive by Olofin of Ado for him to establish his dominion in Itire- Lagos.

Thus, the installation rites for the paramount ruler, Onitire, of Itire- Lagos takes place in Itire (Ado) in Ere Ward, where his subjects have called for the resuscitation of its Oba-ship stool by the Ogun State Government. The people of Iworo, like their counterparts of Ojo, Ilado, Ale, Erikiti, Jarun, Ilogbo, Iragbo, and Ibreko ancestry, all migrated from Ado. Historical evidence affirms that Ado, to a greater extent has a special relationship with Lagos State.

Ado controlled her trade routes along Badagry and indeed exercised traditional political authority over adjoining villages of Igbo Eji, Ikoga-Zebbe, Ikoga Ile, Bandu, Potta, and Igboro- sun; all were excised from it in 1976 and merged with Lagos State. Ado also shares boundaries with Ilobi at the extreme end of Oke-Og- bun (now called Owode) a fast-developing nodal town whose dwellers are either of Egbado (Yewa) or Awori extraction, having their roots in Ado. Similarly, it shares boundaries with Ilase in present-day Oke-Odan, which came into existence like Ajilete as “refugee camps” for victims of war- ravaged communities in the heyday of the Egba Dahomean military campaigns of the last century.

Other communities that were hitherto part of Adoland include Ijako, Owo, Ishagbo Oke, Ishagbo Isale, and Iranje. The Igboro ruling house in Ado and others had sizable farmlands in these communities – formerly in Ado-Odo/Igbesa district – until they were merged with Ifekowajo Local Government Area in 1982 and lately with Egbado South Local Government Area. There is also evidence that Ado boundaries with its sister town Ota were at one time located in Ota territory, but were later re-adjusted for administrative convenience.

Dangers of flooding

According to reports, Lagos, Nigeria is positioned to become West Africa’s economic hub for the 21st century. But boundless economic and physical growth at the expense of protective wetlands puts the entire city at risk of climate disaster. The National Emergency Management Agency says at least eight million residents in Lagos are prone to flood disasters with 12% of the state subject to seasonal flooding, according to Lagos’ 2021 Climate Risk Assessment At the core of the problem is a clash of long overdue urban development and protection of natural ecosystems, a sprawling real estate industry, and climate change realities.

As the state’s population increases annually with thousands of people coming into the city every day, space becomes scarcer and the government’s idea of development, experts say, is infrastructure-centred. It is a low-lying coastal city and is just one meter above sea level. Its coastline accounts for 180km out of Nigeria’s total 850 kilometres stretch, positioning it as an important coastal economy. 40% of the state is covered by water bodies and wetlands.

The expansion in size started with the British colonial government’s decision to transform Lagos into an industrialised trade centre in the 19th and 20th centuries to serve colonial interests. As a result, British colonizers made the first foray into Lagos’ natural ecosystem to create residential estates and high- brow business districts. In a trend that has not diminished many decades after, thanks to an ever-increasing population and scarcity of space, successive Lagos State governments have continued to turn to the waterbody for land.

Experts and analysts say this portends danger as the city prepares – or not – for the projected sea level rise. The sea level rise is expected by two meters at the end of the century, putting Lagos, with its low topography, at risk of completely sinking. The population of Lagos residents is projected at over 88 million by the end of the century, according to the Global Cities Institute at the University of Toronto, which would make it the world’s most populated city. With an already limited space, environmental experts say they fear the urban population pressure would have grave consequences for the wetlands and the ecosystem.

Lagos can’t contain 40m people by 2050

Mrs Shola Abimbola an educationist opined that: “Lagos as it is today, cannot contain 40 million people by 2050,” It is very wise to allocate more territories to the state.” According to experts, Lagos is one of the cities which will be most affected by the sea-level rise which will now be expected to inevitably rise by a minimum of 27cm as a result of the melting Greenland ice cap, projected to bring 110tn tonnes of ice into the sea.

As global temperature rises as a result of the sustained burning of fossil fuel, glacial ice, iceberg and ice shelves are melting away. Wetlands are critical to the ecosystem as they serve various functions ranging from being home to biodiversity, recharging underground water, controlling shoreline erosion and preventing flooding. These wetlands can contain rain and store them for underground recharge.

As wetlands diminish in Lagos and the intensity of rain increases due to climate change, the natural ‘’sponge’’ retaining water is no longer in sight. But the roots of the problem date back to the 1970s when the United Nations organised a multilateral framework to protect wetlands. The convention recognises 11 wetlands in Nigeria, brought under international protection, excluding Lagos. The government of the day did not provide the documents for Lagos; until today, the Ramsar List does not recognise Lagos’ wetlands. In 2016, the state government drafted a policy to protect the wetlands.

The draft policy recognised 31 wetlands and was reviewed in 2017 at a stakeholder’s meeting. Some civil society organisations say that the government grants permits to real estate developers to provide exclusive highbrow residential areas and use them to build public infrastructure, bringing billions of naira in internally generated revenue to the state coffers.

As in most cases with environmental issues, the diminishment of wetlands is not a topic on the front burner. It remains a topic mostly examined in conferences, stakeholder meetings and seminars and the general population does not have the full scope of the damage already carried out, both by the government, which rather places economics above the environment and people trying to find a place to live in the city.