Lagos Commences Payment Of Refund to 2023 Hajj Pilgrims

The Lagos State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board has put necessary machinery in place to pay the refund of N223, 003,080.00 to the pilgrims who performed the Y2023 Holy pilgrimage exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the State.

This was disclosed by the Board Secretary, Mr. Saheed Onipede in a statement released recently by the Public Affairs Officer, Taofeek Lawal. Onipede confirmed that the State was in possession of a total sum of N223,003,080.00 (Two Hundred and Twenty-Three Million, Three Thousand and Eighty Naira Only) being the refund for services not rendered by the Saudi authorities during the pilgrimage exercise.

According to him, each of the 3,651 pilgrims/beneficiaries is entitled to a sum of N61, 080.00 (Sixty-One Thousand and Eighty Naira Only) adding that the refund which was facilitated by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) became necessary in order to assuage the pilgrims over the inconveniences they experienced during the exercise. The Board’s Scribe stressed further that for the beneficiaries to collect the refund, some requirements must be fulfilled.

The beneficiaries who are still alive (I’m Alive pilgrims) are to supply an application letter, photocopies of the Data page of International Passport, Nigeria/ Saudi Immigration stamped page (in-bound and out-bound) and Account details. For the deceased pilgrims, their families are expected to produce the death certificate of the deceased pilgrim, particulars of the next of kin as indicated in the Hajj form, sworn affidavit as well as Nigeria/Saudi Immigration stamped page (in-bound and out-bound).

While noting the concerns and apprehension from some quarters over the refund, Onipede stated that the State was committed to ensuring that each of the beneficiaries get the refund in a seamless and stress-free manner, adding that as the Centre of Excellence, the State would not deny its pilgrims their rights and privileges in any way.

Recall that in November, 2024, NAHCON informed the general public of the disbursement of the sum of N4,479,362,880.00 (Four Billion, Four Hundred and SeventyNine Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty Naira Only) to the States’ Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards (SMPWB), the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Armed Forces and accredited Tour Operators Companies, in respect of services not rendered properly by the Saudi Arabian Authorities to the Y2023 Hajj pilgrims especially at Muna and Arafah.

