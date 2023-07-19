Lagos commences clean-up of environmental degradation in Apapa

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in collaboration with the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), has commenced a total clean-up exercise of all environmental degradation in Apapa and its environs.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba disclosed that the clean-up exercise on all environmental degradation places began after the expiration of notices served on owners of illegal shanties, kiosks, containarised shops and abandoned trailers in Apapa and its environs. Oreagba revealed that the clean-up exercise which would last for seven days began over the weekend with the demolition of several illegal shanties, kiosks , containarised shops, towing of abandoned trailers and dismantling of illegal garages.

He remarked further that all demolished illegal shanties around the Nigerian port do not only constitute health and safety risks but, also serve as a haven for criminals who make use of such locations as hideouts. According to him, “All abandoned trailers from the Nigerian Port’s first gate down to the underneath of Lilypond Bridge constituting environmental nuisance will be removed by the team”. “The area is becoming a breeding ground for miscreants and hoodlums who daily extorts money from innocent motorists and impede the free flow of traffic,” he added.

The General Manager, Security of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Jamil Khalil hinted that the clean-up exercise on all environmental degradation in Apapa and its environs is long overdue. He maintained that the Nigerian Ports Authority carried out radio jingles and enlightenment campaigns educating members of the public on the need for the clean-up exercise. Relevant Agencies of Government involved in the cleanup exercise include Nigeria Police (Lagos State Ports Command), Op MESA and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).