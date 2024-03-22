Lagos Collaborates With Meta To Deepen Digital Space

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, expressed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with Meta Platform Inc. (formerly Facebook),

The move, the governor said was to deepen the digital and technological penetration in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by the President, Global Affairs, Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook), Sir. Nick Clegg at the Lagos House, Marina.

According to a statement by his Media aid, Gboyega Akosile, the Governor said the areas of mutual interest between Lagos State and Meta Platform will include digital marketing scholarships for Lagosians, and open source technology for training of young innovators in Artificial Intelligence.

He added that other areas of interest to the state include the provision of tools for local businesses to help develop their businesses among several other areas of partnership.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to ease of doing business, saying the State Government would continue to leverage its rules and regulations for businesses to do well.

He said the State sees technology as an enabler for the country to catch up with the firstworld economy, promising that Lagos would, in years to come, become the human capital centre of the world.

He said: “We see a huge opportunity in the future of work and growth. One of the things we want Lagos to be remembered for in the next 10, 15 years, is to be the human capital of the world. If Facebook needs 500,000 to one million people, you can come to Lagos. If Microsoft needs a million people for the next 10 years, we can help with that.

“We are creating an enabling environment for the likes of Meta Platform to come in. We are developing the system and an economy where we don’t want to starve businesses but we want to create a platform where your businesses can thrive and grow.

“With the very energetic population of young people who are very creative, innovative, audacious and willing to learn, explore and innovate, we believe Lagos should be one of the resource partners that Meta Platform should be speaking to.”

Speaking earlier, Sir. Nick Clegg pledged Meta Platform’s readiness to work in close collaboration with the Lagos State Government to deepen the digital space.

Clegg commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for creating the enabling environment for the growth of technology and innovation for the people of Lagos State.

He said Meta Platform, which is also into investment in physical infrastructure to help connect people and communities, is ready to work with Lagos State and the nation as a whole.

Clegg said his organisation would help young Nigerians and Lagosians in particular who want to earn a living online by monetising their creative efforts.

“We are ready to work with your team. We are looking for partnerships with Nigerians, developers, creators and entrepreneurs who can use technology to develop their own businesses, research and applications,” he said.