Lagos Closes Parts Of 3rd Mainland Bridge, Releases Diversion Routes

The Lagos state government will on Monday 6th, November 2023, allow for repair works in some segments of the 3rd mainland bridge requiring attention.

The Ministry of Transportation said the Oworonshoki-Adekunle and Lagos Island (Adeniji Adele) – Adekunle Ramps along the 12-kilometre bridge will not be available to motoring for five weeks, starting 7.00 a.m. on Monday, 6th November 2023.

As contained in the statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, alternative routes were however announced for the period of the palliative works.

“Consequently, while the two ramps mentioned above are under closure, the following alternative routes are advised for traffic, read the release.

“Motorists from Lagos Island heading to Ebute Metta will be diverted to Ilubirin to connect Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) to link Iddo inwards Otto/Oyingbo axis and access Herbert Macaulay Way to link their desired destinations.

“Motorists from Victoria Island are to go through Bonny Camp to Onikan Marina Bridge, Apongbon to Eko Bridge, Costain to Apapa Road, Railway Compound to Alagomeji, Glover Road to Apena Junction, Herbert Macaulay Way to reach their destinations.

“In the same vein, Motorists wishing to travel through Adekunle to Ebute – Metta from Lagos – Ibadan are advised to use the following alternative routes:

“Motorists from Motorways will be diverted to Ikorodu Road (Ojota, Anthony, Onipanu, Fadeyi) and Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way to continue their journeys.

“Motorists from Gbagada can go through Anthony Interchange to link Ikorodu Road inwards Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way and link their desired destinations.

“Motorists from Apapa-Oshodi Expressway wishing to link Ebute-Meta are advised to link Oshodi Bridge to Town Planning Way to Ikorodu Road and then link their various destinations

“We wish to state that adequate traffic and security personnel will be deployed to the construction zones and the various alternative routes/critical points: Motorists are therefore enjoined to cooperate with them, exercise patience, and observe safety measures during the palliative works.

“It should be noted that the entire stretch of Third Mainland Bridge inward and outward will be open for travel during this period as only the Adekunle ramp will be affected.