Lagos Closes Orphanage, Rescues Children

The Lagos State Government has closed down “His Grace Children Home and Hostel Orphanage,” which was being run unlawfully in the Isolo area of the state yesterday.

The Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Develop- ment closed the home after a widely shared video claimed it was an unlawful orphanage. Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, said; “No illicit orphanage would be permitted to operate in Lagos State.

The State Government will not stand by and let the established laws and guidelines that are intended to establish reasonable norm to be broken.” Similarly, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, expressed her disapproval of the unapproved activities and methods noticed among those running orphanages in the state.

In an effort to make sure that everyone is doing what is appropriate, stakeholders have met with registered orphanage home operators on a number of occasions, according to Oke-Osanyintolu.