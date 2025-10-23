Lagos Climate Summit To Unlock Funding For Africa’s Ocean Sustainability – Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to mobilising sustainable financing and innovation for Africa’s coastal resilience and blue economy through the 2025 International Climate Change Summit (LICCS).

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, made this known on Thursday at a press conference in Lagos ahead of the summit, scheduled to hold from November 6 to 7, 2025.

Wahab said the summit, themed “Blue Economy, Green Money: Financing Africa’s Coastal Resilience and Ocean Innovation,” would serve as a strategic platform for governments, investors, and development partners to develop actionable solutions to climate-related challenges.

“Lagos, as a coastal megacity, faces increasing threats from flooding, coastal erosion, and rising sea levels. But we are determined to turn these challenges into opportunities for economic growth and environmental sustainability,” Wahab said.

He explained that the summit embodies the state’s vision of transforming vulnerability into strength, adding that the 2025 edition is expected to attract over 1,200 delegates, including global chief executives, financiers, researchers, and young innovators.

According to him, the discussions will centre on four thematic areas — the blue economy, green finance, innovation and youth empowerment, and partnerships — all aimed at achieving long-term transformation for Lagos and other African coastal cities.

“Our goal is to make Lagos the climate capital of Africa — a city that not only adapts to change but leads it,” the commissioner declared.

Wahab acknowledged the support of partners including Eko Atlantic, NIMASA, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), among others.

He called on the media, private sector, and international community to actively engage in the summit, which he described as a launchpad for innovative climate financing models for Africa.

“Through this summit, Lagos is sending a clear message: Africa is not waiting to be rescued; we are ready to lead,” Wahab stated.

Earlier, Ms. Joanna Fabikun, Head of Corporate Communications at Eko Atlantic City, described the city as a model for coastal resilience, noting that its development was driven by the need to address decades of severe erosion that once threatened Victoria Island and parts of Lagos.

Mr. Michael Bankole, Technical Lead for the summit, said the two-day event would feature technical sessions and high-level panel discussions addressing the economic, environmental, and policy dimensions of climate change.

He added that the summit aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s climate adaptation agenda, focusing on catalysing market-driven climate solutions and influencing policy direction at the subnational level.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, represented by Mr. Tuti Hebron, Deputy Director of the Deep Blue Project, pledged the agency’s support for the summit.

He said the platform would open new opportunities for entrepreneurs in coastal tourism, fishing, and marine resource development, adding that Lagos has the potential to become a global model for blue economy innovation and job creation.