Lagos Cleric, Ikuru Takes ‘Fuel Palliative ‘ Distribution To VGC

A Lagos cleric and General Overseer of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has extended his “fuel palliative” initiative to the people of Victoria Garden City (VGC) in Victoria Island area of Lagos State. Ikuru, who was joined by some of his Church members yesterday, distributed fuel worth N1 million to some motorists in VGC as a way of ameliorating the pains of the fuel removal by the federal government.

Speaking with journalists, the prophet explained that the gesture would enable the beneficiaries to divert monies that initially be spent on fuelling their vehicles to other welfare activities, adding that the palliative was to reduce pains inherited from the removal of fuel subsidy.

You can see that the beneficiaries are happy and praying for me, the federal and state governments on this palliative. We are going to continue this initiative and it will be across the state and country. “I want to thank the federal and state governments for the policy. We can’t continue to pay subsidies anymore in this country.

I will urge other philanthropists to emulate this idea and support government efforts in reducing the effect of the policy,” said Nkiru. Meanwhile, a female beneficiary, Aliero Buwa, said that she doubted the initiative when she was told by the filling station attendants, saying that it would make her save more money for other needs.