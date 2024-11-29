Lagos Clears Indigenes’ Doubts Over Land Acquisition

Share

Lagos State Government has allayed the fears of indigenes of Epe and IbejuLekki over ongoing land acquisition for developmental projects, assuring them that their communities will benefit socially and economically.

Permanent Secretary of the State Land Bureau Kamar Olowoshago gave the assurances at a stakeholders’ meeting for the Epe Mixed Development Scheme and Labour City.

He confirmed that no land would be acquired without proper compensation and encouraged the community members to embrace the project and take ownership of it.

He also called for patience as the government worked to ensure the benefits of development reached the communities.

Organised by the New Towns Development Authority (NTDA) in Epe, the meeting had in attendance, stakeholders.

