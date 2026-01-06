Lagos Clears Illegal Structures Along Badagry Expressway

The Lagos State Government has begun the removal of illegal structure along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway as part of renewed efforts to restore free flow of traffic and improve environmental conditions.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the development in a statement shared on his X handle yesterday.

According to Wahab, the clearance operation commenced at Alakija in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area before moving through Iyana Iba and extending to areas opposite Lagos State University (LASU). He said enforcement activities were also ongoing around Alaba Market, all within Ojo Local Government Area.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Agency (@LAGESCOfficial), in collabora- tion with other enforcement teams of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, have commenced clearance operations at Alakija,” Wahab said.

“The operation has since progressed through Iyana Iba and is currently ongoing opposite Lagos State University (LASU), with active enforcement at Alaba Market along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway.”

The commissioner explained that the exercise was aimed at removing structures and activities that obstruct traffic and violate environmental and urban planning regulations along the busy corridor.

The latest action follows a series of enforcement exercises carried out across Lagos in recent months, including the clearance of illegal developments along the Jakande Coastal Road and the arrest of beggars on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.