Lagos Clears Drainage Setbacks Along Adeniji Adele To Mitigate Flooding

The Lagos State Government has begun removing shanties along the drainage setbacks at Adeniji Adele in Lagos Island. This effort aims to restore the functionality of the drainage system and maintain environmental sanity.

On Monday, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) mobilized its personnel to dismantle the obstructive structures. The operation was announced by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Wahab’s tweet stated, “Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial commenced operations removing shanties on the setback of drainage at Adeniji Adele.”

The tweet included video footage showing LAGESC operatives dismantling wooden shanties along the open drainage setbacks.The Lagos State Government has ramped up its campaign to eliminate shanties and illegal structures across the state, aiming to address environmental violations, curb unauthorized encampments, and foster urban renewal. These efforts are part of a larger strategy to ensure a cleaner and more organized Lagos.

The clearance operation is also crucial for maintaining the drainage system’s functionality and preventing potential flooding. By removing the shanties, the government aims to ensure the free flow of water and mitigate the risk of environmental hazards.

Recently, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) demolished 138 shanties located along the canal bank in Ajao Estate, where occupants were reportedly paying annual rents ranging from N60,000 to N100,000.

Similarly, earlier in November 2024, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) took action by demolishing unauthorized structures and shanties near NIPOST on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi. Around the same period, LAGESC dislodged 84 occupants and cleared 54 illegal shanties beneath the Eko Bridge in the Ebute-Ero area.

In October, LAGESC operatives targeted Daleko Market in Mushin, dismantling shanties and makeshift structures that obstructed drainage systems and encroached on roadways.

Earlier in May, the government dismantled 86 makeshift apartments beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, where tenants reportedly paid up to N250,000 annually for a single room.

