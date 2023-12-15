Lagos CJ to Judges: Don’t Die on the Job

Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has advised judges to consider retirement once they are no longer in good health to function well on the bench, instead of dying on the job.

He gave the advice during the presentation of a book titled: ‘The Supreme Court of Nigeria; History, Establishment, Jurists and Speeches,’ written by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Lawal Pedro (SAN), in Ikeja on Wednesday.

The CJ said: “Regardless of the retirement age, judges should be able to eat the fruits of their labour. “You must assess yourself when you are tired, do not wait, please go home and rest. “There is nothing you want to do again that you could not have done before you got to the stage of being tired if you are interested in the work. “You do not need to die and have a valedictory for you.

So, retire if you are no longer in good health. “Good health is by God’s grace, and you should retire when you no longer have it. “Ostentation apart, but to live a simple, quiet and reasonably comfortable life, any judge who has spent 10 to 15 years on the bench, should be able to do that.”