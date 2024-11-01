Lagos Civil Service Hosts Summit To Foster Collaboration

Share

As top government officials converged for the 3rd edition of the Lagos State Commissions’ Summit, the Chairman, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Mrs Olubunmi Fabamwo, has highlighted the importance of standardisation, synergy and collaboration among statutory service commissions and boards for a unified public service in the state.

In her welcome address, Fabamwo said the theme of the summit; “Building a sustainable and resilient public service in the face of economic realities,” portends to provide a collective solution to the current economic climate by devising means to sustain and invariably improve the accomplishment of the commissions’ respective responsibilities.

She observed that the summit has over the last three years offered the commissions the opportunity to incubate initiatives and policy reforms on human resource governance and their subsequent operationalisation for a strong workforce.

Share

Please follow and like us: