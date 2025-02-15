Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon as more than just a race, calling it a celebration of endurance, determination, and the vibrant spirit of Lagos.

In a statement on his social media page on Saturday, Sanwo-Olu congratulated the thousands of athletes from around the world who participated in the marathon.

The Governor emphasized that the event reaffirmed Lagos as the home of excellence in sports and global events.

“Thousands of athletes from across the world took to our streets, proving once again that Lagos is the home of excellence in sports and global events,” he wrote.

The governor also extended his appreciation to the organizers and supporters who contributed to the success of the marathon, noting that Lagos continues to set the pace in hosting world-class sporting competitions.

He highlighted the state’s commitment to developing a city where sports, tourism, and opportunities thrive.

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, one of Africa’s most prestigious road races, attracts elite runners from different continents, boosting Lagos’ reputation as a global sporting destination.

The annual event also drives tourism and economic activity in the state, reinforcing its status as a hub for international sporting events.

