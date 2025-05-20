Lagos Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board Strengthens Partnerships

Share

In a bid to boost awareness and participation in Christian pilgrimages, the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (CPWB) has embarked on a series of courtesy visits to key stakeholders, including Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Local Government Areas (LGAs), Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), media houses, corporate organizations, and various churches.

This initiative was highlighted on Tuesday during a ministerial press briefing by the Honourable Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, commemorating the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

The Commissioner praised the Board’s active role in forging partnerships across government agencies, religious institutions, and the private sector to enhance spiritual tourism services in Lagos State. He reiterated the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to providing support and quality services to Christian pilgrims through various initiatives and collaborations.

He commended the team, led by Board Secretary Dr. Gbolabo Okudero, for their consistency and forward-looking approach in planning a seamless pilgrimage experience for the Lagos pilgrims in 2025.

The Commissioner also noted that a recent visit to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development reinforced the Board’s commitment to collaboration in promoting pilgrimage services among key stakeholders.

According to New Telegraph, the delegation aimed to engage directly with Local Government and LCDA Chairmen through their regular monthly meetings facilitated by the Ministry.

“The Board’s goal is to enhance the pilgrimage experience and promote spiritual growth among Lagosians through sustained partnerships across the state. We hope to achieve a hitch-free exercise this year,” Layode said.

In a related development, the Ministry of Home Affairs also intensified efforts to enforce financial regulations and restore order in the money lending sector by conducting compliance checks and sanctioning defaulters.

The Commissioner stated: “Currently, there are about 623 registered money lenders in the city. This year alone, we received 474 new applicants and processed 147 renewals.”

Responding to journalists’ questions, Layode noted that some operators failed to comply with licensing requirements.

“We have sanctioned and sealed the offices of 21 money lenders who failed to renew their licenses or comply with regulations,” he confirmed.

He also condemned attempts by some lenders to evade oversight by changing their office addresses without notifying the Ministry.

“Some operators change their office locations without informing us, which hinders our routine supervisory visits. We are working to ensure strict compliance,” Layode explained.

The Commissioner further warned that some citizens try to exploit lenders, saying, “While some customers try to take advantage, we strive to balance enforcement with fairness, ensuring transparency for all parties involved.”

