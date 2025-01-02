Lagos Christian Pilgrims Return Safely

Share

The first batch of Lagos State Christian pilgrims returned safely, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, aboard a chartered atlas jet 6K 3101, after a successful pilgrimage exercise to the holy lands of Israel and Jordan.

The pilgrims were received by Rt. Rev Stephen Adegbite, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) at a ceremony held in Lagos.

Rev. Adegbite expressed his joy at the success of the exercise, noting that the journey began and ended in joy. He thanked the Jordanian authority for a smooth Jordan and Israel border transfer of pilgrims.

The NCPC boss equally thanked the Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for their unwavering support, believing that other states would equally have a successful pilgrimage exercise.

Special Adviser on Christian Religious Matters, Very Revd Adebukola Adeleke, and Bishop Akinpelu Johnson, Chairman of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, also expressed gratitude to God for journey mercies.

The Board Secretary, Mrs Yetunde Gbafe, thanked God for the hitch-free exercise. She also thanked the President of Nigeria and the Governor of Lagos State for giving the Board the enabling environment to operate this particular pilgrimage.

She acknowledged improvements at the Jordan-Israel border, appreciating the Nigerian and Jordanian ground handlers. She announced that the second batch of Lagos pilgrims would depart Lagos soon.

Mrs Adeola Aina, Director, Admin and Human Resources, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, who was the Bus Captain for Bus One, was equally happy about the successful completion of the exercise.

She says the experience has been worthwhile and serves as encouragement for others who are willing to be partakers of the experience.

In the same vein, Mrs Ebunoluwa Adeola Olagoke, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Board, stated that from the feedback she got, many of the pilgrims had a spiritually fulfilling, highly enriching and rewarding experience.

She thought that this particular exercise was very well organised, and urged others who were willing to participate, to grab the opportunity with both hands.

The newly-inducted Jerusalem Pilgrims (JPs), expressed satisfaction with the spiritually rejuvenating exercise and top-notch welfarism provided by the Lagos State Government. They encouraged other intending pilgrims to visit the holy lands, which is now peaceful for pilgrimage exercise, as opposed to the general negative notion held by many.

