Lagos Christian Pilgrims Return From Israel, Jordan

The first batch of Lagos State Christian pilgrims returned to Lagos on New Year’s Day aboard a chartered flight after a pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan.

They were received by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Executive Secretary Stephen Adegbite. He thanked the Jordanian authorities for a smooth Jordan and Israel border transfer of pilgrims.

The NCPC chief also thanked President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their support.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board Bishop Akinpelu Johnson, expressed gratitude to God for journey mercies.

Mrs. Yetunde Gbafe, The Board Secretary, She acknowledged improvements at the Jordan-Israel border, appreciating the Nigerian and Jordanian ground handlers.

She announced that the second batch of Lagos pilgrims would depart Lagos soon. Mrs Adeola Aina, Director, Admin and Human Resources, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, who was the Bus Captain for Bus One, was equally happy about the successful completion of the exercise.

She says the experience has been worthwhile and serves as encouragement for others who are willing to be partakers of the experience.

