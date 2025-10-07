Lagos Charts Digital Path To Universal Health Coverage At Maiden Eko Health Convention

Lagos State is setting a new pace in healthcare reform, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a world-class, inclusive, and technology-driven health system during the maiden Eko Health Convention 2025.

Themed “Lagos Health: Driving Innovation, Strengthening Systems, Leading Change,” the convention held at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki, brought together policymakers, health professionals, and partners to shape the state’s healthcare future.

Represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos is “rewriting the story of healthcare in the 21st century,” highlighting milestones such as new Maternal and Child Centres, general hospitals in Ojo and Somolu, and the Lagos State Mental Health Institute at Ketu-Ejirin. He credited the state’s COVID-19 response and biosecurity initiatives, including the Yaba Biobank and the upcoming International Infectious Disease Research Centre for positioning Lagos as a leader in epidemic preparedness.

On healthcare financing, the Governor reaffirmed that mandatory health insurance through the ILERA EKO scheme remains central to achieving universal health coverage. With an Executive Order signed in July 2024, health insurance is now compulsory for all residents. He also revealed plans to expand subsidies for vulnerable populations and increase coverage to 15 per cent.

Sanwo-Olu announced the recruitment of over 3,000 new health workers, the creation of a paramedic cadre, and the deployment of 28 new ambulances alongside 10 rapid-response motorbikes. “Timely and efficient emergency care must be a right, not a privilege,” he said.

Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, described the convention as “a new chapter of innovation, collaboration, and transformation,” while Health Commissioner Prof. Akin Abayomi showcased Lagos’ digital health blueprint, including the Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP) and plans for a University of Medicine and Health Sciences to address manpower shortages.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Olusegun Ogboye emphasized equity as the foundation of universal access, stating, “Universal Health Coverage is not just a goal, it is a discipline.”

At the close, Sanwo-Olu urged residents to enroll in health insurance, embrace healthy living, and support immunization campaigns. “The story of Lagos is written by all of us, in our compassion, innovation, and shared resolve to make health a living legacy,” he declared.