Lagos celebrates World Theatre Day in style

This year’s World Theatre Day (WTD) celebration organized by Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture was more than a theatrical perfor- mance featuring dance-theatre skit and poetry. Underlying the enter- taining performances was a strong clarion call for citizens to be patri- otic and actively engage in nation building despite the harsh economic reality. Held at the Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi. Lagos, no fewer than eight performing groups thrilled guests to thought-provoking presentations. But, on the flip side, the event also celebrated the cosmopolitan nature of the state with display of different theatrical performances, dances and music.

The theme for the commemoration of the WTD was: “Theatre and Culture of Peace,” and it fea- tured performances that cut across ethnic groups represented in the state. The evening’s lineup featured a kaleidoscope of performances, start- ing with the enchanting display by the Kings and Queens from the renowned Kings Academy, captivating the audience with their grace and skill. Following suit was the mesmerizing performance by the Saxophone Hub, whose harmoni- ous melodies resonated through the venue.

Adding to the spectacle, the Crown Troop of Africa took centre stage, showcasing their creative prowess and organizational fi- nesse, which was notably demonstrated through the successful coordination of the Eko Carnival. The stage came alive with the enthralling – “We Must Make Things Work”- melodrama presented by Abiodun Oke, professionally known as Wura Zamba, whose narrative prow- ess, accompanied by the rhyth- mic beats of his Zamba drum, transported the audience into a world of storytelling magic. DNMT, aptly named “Dance Na The Main thing,” took the audience on a journey of rhythm and movement, infus- ing the atmosphere with infectious energy and joy.

Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide San- wo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, expressed delight that the younger generation of artistes were carried along in the development of arts and culture. Aregbe who appreciated Gov. San- wo-Olu for always supporting the sector disclosed that there were ongoing conversation between government and the management of the communi- ty theatres located in the five divisions of the state with a view to make them operational and relevant to their host communities.