Lagos CBD Intensifies Dislodgement Of Vehicles Parked On Bridges

In order to reduce travel time, preserve the architectural integrity of bridges and ensure security of lives and properties, a team of environmental law enforcers on Friday dislodged all vehicles parked on flyovers on Lagos Island.

A Friday night statement by the State Government revealed that buses parked on Carter, Ebute-Ero and Idumota bridges were removed on the directive of the state governor, Babajide Olusola-Sanwo-Olu, by a joint team of operatives comprising men of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos Island Central Business District (CBD), Nigerian Army and Police.

Lorries and Trucks parked illegally in the triangular layby at Iddo, opposite the railway terminus, were also dislodged by the contingent led by Special Adviser to the State Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa.

According to the release, the SA said the Governor’s ‘vacation order’ to commercial bus drivers and vehicles parked indiscriminately on bridges across the State will be fully enforced.

He disclosed that the activities of those commercial bus drivers on bridges are contrary to provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended as well as impacting negatively on the structural integrity of the bridges.

Mr Giwa said all violators apprehended would be arraigned before the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution immediately.

“Reacting to the exercise, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Mrs. Bola Olumegbon Lawal noted that with the removal of buses indiscriminately parked on roads and bridges within the business district, travel time within the district will drastically reduce.

She maintained that the CBD will ensure the sustainability of the effort of the joint operation to ensure that motorists do not return to the bridges.