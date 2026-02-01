Lagos Caterer Credits Holy Spirit For Jollof Rice Tasted By iShowSpeed

A Lagos-based caterer, Theresa Sappor, has revealed that the Holy Spirit assisted her in cooking the Jollof rice that American online streamer iShowSpeed ate during his recent visit to Lagos State.

Sappor, the manager of Speedruns Sappor Cuisine located inside Freedom Park, Lagos Island, said her business has received a major boost following the praise her tasty Jollof rice received from iShowSpeed.

She described the experience as life-changing, attributing the success of the moment to divine help and the power of social media.

Speaking in a viral interview, Sappor said the Jollof rice she prepared for the streamer has attracted new customers to her restaurant.

“This Jollof rice, na Holy Spirit help me cook am. I’m still in shock. Social media get power. Whether we like it or not, Nigerians have good food,” she said.

It would be recalled that iShowSpeed visited Lagos, Nigeria, recently and tasted the Nigerian Jollof rice, which he rated as tastier than the Ghanaian version.