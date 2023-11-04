Lagos Cancels 50% Discount On BRT Fare

The Lagos State Government on Saturday announced the removal of the initial 50% discount on transport fare on the Public Transport System which was implemented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in August to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy on residents of the state.

The new directive was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), notifying the members of the public that the state government has cancelled the 50% discount on PTS and reversion to the old rates from Sunday.

According to the statement, starting “from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fare will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Governor Sanwo-Olu had on August 2, 2023, announced a 50% reduction in prices of public transport services including the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), Standard routes, First and Last Mile, Rail and Ferry to cushion the harsh effect of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government.

However, due to the removal of subsidy, many average Nigerians have been forced into economic frustration, hence, the Lagos State government and some other states across the country took the decision to introduce relief packages to cushion the effects of the fuel removal.

This also led to Lagos state government on its own part to introduce a 50% rebate on transport fares across the state.

Meanwhile, in October, the state government said that the rebate package saved commuters N1.9 billion in eight weeks on transport costs has announced the end of the discount, although the hardship and effects of the fuel removal are still biting hard on the people.