Lagos Cancels 2025 Greater Lagos Fiesta

The Lagos State Government has announced the cancellation of the 2025 edition of the Greater Lagos Fiesta, which was scheduled to hold on December 31, 2025.

The decision was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile. According to the statement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the cancellation and urged residents to devote the crossover period to prayers for Nigeria, Lagos State, and its people.

The governor encouraged Lagosians to pray for prosperity, sustained peace, strong leadership, increased productivity, and the overall well-being of residents.

Sanwo-Olu expressed optimism about the coming year, noting that 2026 holds great promise for both Lagos State and the country. He called on residents to continue living in unity and to sustain the spirit of peaceful coexistence for which Lagos is known.

“On behalf of my family, I wish every resident of our dear state a happy and prosperous New Year,” the governor said.

He further assured Lagosians of his administration’s commitment to the development of the state, pledging renewed dedication to the delivery of projects and improved services in the year ahead.

“I want to assure you that 2026 will be a better year for us in Lagos State, as our administration is determined to work twice as hard to deliver the dividends of democracy to residents,” he added.

The Greater Lagos Fiesta, traditionally held annually on New Year’s Eve, is one of the state’s major entertainment events, attracting thousands of revelers.

2025 cancellation shifts the focus from celebration to reflection and prayer as residents prepare to usher in 2026.